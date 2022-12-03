Jeff Cook
Five new members of the Adams County chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame were inducted last Wednesday. I was fortunate to draw the assignment of writing a recap of the festivities for our paper. The deadline and length limit made it impossible to include all the salient facts about these outstanding individuals, so this forum provides a way to supplement the record.
George Petrie played and coached basketball for most of his adult life. He spent 29 years at the helm at Gettysburg College. He comes from a hoops family — his sister and brother Geoff both patrolled the hardwood, the latter at Princeton, where he played under the legendary Pete Carrill.
George regaled the crowd with anecdotes and quoted Carrill with the pithy nugget, “If you can’t shoot, you’ll always be open.”
George had a great career at Springfield High School (Del.) and Lebanon Valley College that earned him a tryout with the Chicago Bulls (pre-Michael Jordan). He served as an assistant at the University of Utah under Bill Foster, who was Duke’s head man before Coach K, and spent 14 seasons on the staff at Bucknell.
Perry Smith wrestled in high school at Gettysburg and continued collegiately at West Chester. After paying his dues, he ascended to the top of the program at his alma mater and notched 224 victories.
Smith’s presenter, current Warriors’ head coach Chris Haines provided insights to Smith’s persona and shared two of the inductee’s maxims — “develop your routines and stick with them” and “always be prepared to change the road map when needed.”
Smith was also instrumental in founding the girls’ wrestling team at GHS.
Joy and Jill Motter ravaged the opposition on the tennis courts in the late 1980s at Biglerville High School and won a state championship in doubles. Presenter Joe Yeck divulged that one twin was right handed and the other left handed and that this enabled him to tell the sisters apart — though he did not share this inside information with those in attendance at the event.
Joy once told Jill, “I’m older (by a matter of minutes), so you better respect me.”
Both inductees became math teachers. Jill touted the value of Special Olympics in honor of her special needs son, Jonathan.
Lawrence Williams starred in football, basketball and track at GHS at the turn of the millennium before setting school and conference records as a defensive back at Lehigh. He recently led the Gettysburg boys’ basketball team to its first and only undefeated regular season.
Williams described a childhood that presented many challenges. Thanks to the support of family and friends, he not only survived, he thrived.
He shared with his HOF classmates that, “No one can take this away from us. We will forever epitomize athletic excellence in our community.”
Well said and well done, all!
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
My family did something new and different for Thanksgiving this year. My husband Ben and I made the trek to Worcester, Mass., to visit my brother and his wonderful family. My parents also made the excursion.
Nino, my nephew, is about 1.5 years old now, and is obsessed with cars. He is so into cars that he likes watching YouTube videos of any cars driving. That was not as exciting as it may sound.
We did watch Pixar’s “Cars,” and he kept saying, “red car” throughout the movie, which was adorable.
When petting our pup, Jasper, Nino said “tail” and “paw” when touching those parts. He was surprisingly gentle with the dogs.
We also enjoyed a fantastic dinner made by my sister-in-law Caitlin. Ben and I tried a lot of different food we wouldn’t normally have, and it was delicious.
She made butternut squash lasagna with sage infused bechamel. It was definitely my favorite thing on the table. She also had overnight brined turkey, brussels sprouts, yam, and bacon hash with balsamic vinaigrette, in addition to the usual Thanksgiving sides of green bean casserole, gravy, stuffing, and mashed potatoes.
Nino served as the entertainer during the meal, describing the color of all our shirts. It was fun to see the silly side to his personality. It was nice getting to spend a couple days together.
Harry Hartman
Wow it was cold at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning!
Forgetting about the cold, it as a great honor to be out at the Giant Grocery Store parking lot yesterday morning tying red bows on wreaths for the Sgt. Mac Foundation Wreath Project.
Hundreds of volunteers, young and old braved the cold to tie 16,000 bows on the wreaths and get the wreaths on tractor-trailers for transport out of town. Those 16,000 wreaths will be taken down to Quantico, Va. tomorrow to be placed on the graves of American heroes at the out-of-state national cemetery.
You ask why all 16,000 wreaths are being taken out of town? The reason behind that is the action of one individual who decided to not allow the Sgt. Mac Wreath Project to take place at the Gettysburg National Cemetery this year. In a direct insult to a Gold Star family, Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steven Sims unilaterally decided not to allow the wreaths to be placed on any of the military graves in the National Cemetery here in Gettysburg. The Sgt. Mac Wreath Project has been happening in Gettysburg for 16 years and until Sims was placed in Gettysburg by the National Park Service, all park superintendents worked with the McColley family, Adams County Veterans Affairs Director Stan Clark, and their foundation to support the wreath project and memory of their son and others who served our country.
It was always a heart-warming feeling and a very picturesque view to see the wreaths with the red bows on the graves for the Christmas season in Gettysburg National Cemetery. I always took the time to research information about one of the heroes on whose grave I was lucky enough to place a wreath. Unfortunately, one man decided to end the patriotic tradition of placing Sgt. Mac wreaths on the graves here. If you reach out to Sims to try to get an answer on why he does not want to honor those who gave their lives for this country, do not expect an answer and, yes, I was the one who stood up and booed him following his speech at the national cemetery during the Dedication Day event.
In spite of Superintendent Sims’ personal insult of a Gold Star family, John and Susan McColley, we all showed up to honor their son’s service to his country and the service of many more to our great country. No one should be surprised that Superintendent Sims was nowhere to be found, another insult from Sims towards our past and present veterans.
For those of who are not aware, the Sgt. Mac Foundation was formed to keep the memory alive and honor the brave actions of Adams County native, Marine Sgt. Eric McColley. In 2006 Sgt. McColley was fatally injured in a military helicopter accident in Africa.
John Spangler
In a world that tolerates retail Christmas decorations before I have purchased Halloween candy, I find the timing of the Christian calendar to be helpful. Advent is not only a special time for preparation for the coming Christmas incarnation, it is a time for repentance, turning things around, the straightening of life’s pathway.
What I needed this week was a dose of poetry, and I felt the urge to reread one of my favorite poems by my favorite local poet, Katy Giebenhain. I recalled it because it depicts Mary, the mother of Jesus, with more attitude that you might expect from an ancient.
In her poem “One Icon Speaks” Giebenhain interprets a Marian icon in which Mary leans in, looking straight, as she converses with the angel Gabriel. The key, prophetic fourth paragraph tells us “bodies are easy to come by…a womb is a room” she says, and “God forced nothing. God asked.”
This extra biblical insight is the kind of revelation that comes with Advent time. It challenges our notions of God and human beings. Of course, why wouldn’t God ask? It reveals just how deep the respect God has for creation and creatures runs. When respect runs that deep, it embodies the kind of esteem that makes me want to straighten up and prepare for something special — something worthy of celebrating the divine intervention that followed this conversation with Mary. It challenges the modern assumption that being pro-life is automatically anti-choice with respect to reproductive rights for women. Many Christians have a belief that encompasses Mary’s assertiveness, the kind of divine love manifest through such respect and esteem.
It is difficult to grasp the full power of the poem without reading it as a whole, in Giebenhain’s award-winning Sharps Cabaret, by Mercer University Press. I am in a great debt to her insights for multiple reasons. She should be listed first among my editors who have kept me out of trouble, for she has edited more of my prose than any other when we worked together at the seminary.
Better yet, listen in on live poetry readings at Poetry First Friday, the first Friday evening of each month upstairs at the Ragged Edge on Chambersburg Street (7 p.m.). There you will hear more Advent voices, see them leaning in, and experience the magic of words tended with deep esteem.
