The Gettysburg Area School District is looking forward to unprecedented increases in local tax revenue. New homes being built at the Links of Gettysburg, at Cumberland Village at Marsh Creek and at Amblebrook over the next few years will bring in an additional $11 million a year in revenue to the school district at the current tax rate. This additional funding will only be from new homes being built at these three housing developments. At the same time, according to a demographic study commissioned by GASD, the total student population amongst the district’s schools will decrease by 152 students during that same period. This makes perfect sense since Amblebrook is a 55-plus community that will send no new students to the district’s schools, and the Links but a few. And younger families with school-age children are fleeing the state for better opportunities, lower taxes, and less repressive government elsewhere.
The Gettysburg area school administration under Dr. Perrin, and Dr. Redding before him, has a history of demanding yearly property tax increases even though they have a reserve fund the size of which may well violate the Pennsylvania Public School Act’s allowable limits. The GASD school board likewise has a history of rubber-stamping those demands, with rare exception of when taxpayers get involved.
Once again for next year, the school administration is demanding a tax increase of 1.9%, and the school board has already agreed in principle to grant it. By passing a motion to adopt a “preliminary” budget with that 1.9% increase, the board has almost sealed the fate of homeowners’ tax bills for next year. Voting in favor of passage were board President Kenny Hassinger, Tim Seigman, Ryan Morris, Michelle Smyers, and Jeremy Davis. AmyBeth Hodges was the lone vote against adoption as she was last year. Absent from the meeting were Mike Dickerson, Al Moyer, and Timon Linn, but given their votes to increase taxes last year it is likely their presence would not have made the situation better.
Some of those voting in favor, especially the new members elected recently, may have been confused by Hassinger’s pleading that this was simply a vote for a “preliminary budget,” and it would be subject to change before final adoption. We taxpayers, however, have heard that song before. All three of the new board members ran on a platform of establishing a new fiscal responsibility in the school district budget process. Those three new members also stated publicly that they would not vote for a school district tax increase. It is technically still possible to send this tax increase to the graveyard. I hope our new members are steadfast in their resolve to bring this budget’s revenues and expenditures into balance and to finally reduce the reserve fund to within legal limits.
The Pennsylvania school/property tax is the most despicable, regressive, and unfair tax that Pennsylvania levies. It hurts, in a grossly disproportionate way, low income and especially elderly homeowners who subsist on minimal incomes like Social Security. Their homes may be paid off, but they still must pay an ever-increasing rent to the school district in the form of property taxes every year to be allowed to continue to live there. Did I mention that inflation has soared to 8.5% and the price of gas hovers around $4.50 a gallon?
Every year 10,000 to 16,000 properties are lost to tax delinquency sheriff’s sales in Pennsylvania, and those numbers are sure to go higher in this disastrous economy. A few of those home seizures have even led to suicide because the homeowner had nowhere else to go. Does the GASD school administration care? Apparently, not. By law the school district cannot hold a reserve fund balance of more than 8% of planned expenditures and raise property taxes. For GASD’s $70 million budget, that is about $5.7 million. Yet for every one of the past five budgets, the GASD budget submissions to the Pennsylvania Department of Education showed a start-of-year reserve fund of at least $8.5 million. And in all of those years but one they raised your school property tax anyway. Was that legal?
Furthermore, the official GASD audits for the four most recent years available have revealed that the district’s actual expenditures, in every one of those years, was in fact at least $4.2 million less than they claimed they needed in their budget; and the actual revenues they took in were considerably more than they claimed they would be at the time the budget was submitted as well. In the vernacular, that is called padding the budget with “fat.” The result was that they ended up with surpluses in each of those years of at least $5.1 million.
But in each of those years, save one, they raised your property tax rate anyway. And now they want to do it again. Why? It’s a shame the GASD school board will not take the initiative to demand that Superintendent Jason Perrin and Belinda Wallen, the district’s business manager, provide accurate and up-to-date financial status reports that would reveal whether there is actually a need for a tax increase, or whether the district is once again running a surplus while at the same time claiming poverty. Kenny Hassinger controls this board as its president; why is it he won’t make that happen? Why does the board have to again fly blind into the administration’s smokescreen of a budget process?
In my opinion, no tax increase is warranted. In fact, I believe that a tax rate decrease should be enacted until the revenue and expense sides of the budget are brought into balance and the reserve fund is below the legal limit. The school board will meet Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m., at the Administration Building, 900 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, to discuss and vote on a final budget for the 2022-23 school year. Any taxpayer who is incensed about this unnecessary increase, as I am, should attend and make your view known during the public comment session. You can also express your views by sending a group email to the board at board@gasd-pa.org.
