President Joe Biden has made eradicating government corruption a top priority: "Fighting corruption is not just good governance," he recently proclaimed. "It is self-defense. It is patriotism, and it's essential to the preservation of our democracy and our future."

But a recent rule change by his own Department of Justice would make it easier for DOJ officials to engage in dubious practices right here at home.

