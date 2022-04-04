Fretting about what Putin will think or do is a complete waste of time and energy!
President Joe Biden at the end of his trip to Poland, Saturday, March 26, observed that, “A dictator, bent on rebuilding an empire, will never erase the people’s love for liberty. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness.”
That was perfectly stated! Then the President exclaimed, “For God’s sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power.”
Some folks went, ”Yikes, oh me, oh my, what will Putin do? What if he feels threatened?”
Sadly, Putin is a victim of his own delusions of grandeur. Thus, attempts to pacify him are futile.
Although, figuring out what Putin is thinking really seems like a no brainer. (Sorry, the pun was irresistible.) Frankly the want-to-be world ruler thinks with his emotions, with his delusions, with his intense desire to prove to the world how big, how strong, how powerful he is.
Proclaiming that he has sent military troops to rescue Ukranians from Nazis suppression, Putin has declared that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the head Nazis. The fact that Zelensky has Jewish ancestry is irrelevant to Putin. Of course, Putin tends to disregard facts.
Putin has declared that he needs to deNazify Ukraine. That is ironic because if anyone in this catastrophic calamity resembles Adolph Hitler, it is Vladimir Putin. Consider what he is doing! He is bombing the Ukrainian civilians, bombing their historical structures. He aims to erase the Ukrainian language, their culture, and their artworks. Putin’s concept of rescuing the nation is to eliminate anything Ukrainian. He’ll do it at any cost, then assert that the Ukrainian people and their lands belong to Russia.
In fact, Putin is turning Ukraine into a reflection of Germany as it was during and after World War II. The cities and countryside are in rubble, in ruins. Many of its citizens – including small children – are dead and more are fleeing the war-torn nation.
It looks like a repeat of what Hitler did to Europe from 1938 through the 1940s. If Putin wishes to see a copy of Hitler, he need only look in a mirror.
Putin has told the world – over the last 20 years – what he truly desires!
He wants to follow in the footsteps of his heroes – Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin.
(Lenin founded a form of Communism based on his interpretation of Marxism. Stalin adhered to Lenin’s form of Marxism. Plus, Stalin fully established Russia’s notorious horrific prisons – the gulags. Both Lenin and Stalin ruled as dictators who suppressed the free press. Some role models, eh?)
Putin has also made it abundantly clear that the fall of the Soviet Union, December 26, 1991, was – in his eyes – the world’s worst tragedy. He wants to remedy that disaster by restoring the entire USSR! So, he needs Ukraine and much, much more.
Obviously, he wants to take over all of those, now independent, nations that originally helped form the Soviet Union.
The former superpower was replaced by 15 independent countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.
Putin has not kept his desires a secret. In fact, he has been quite explicit about his aims.
OK, if the “mighty” warrior conquers and accomplishes that USSR restoration goal, will he be happy?
Hardly! Assume the worst happens and Putin manages to put the Soviet Union back together. He will immediately succumb to the absolute heady feeling such extraordinary “success” will bring. That will only whet the conqueror’s appetite.
Next he’ll “have” to seize the lands to the west of his newly restored, sprawling nation, taking over countries as far west as France, even Spain. Perhaps he’ll want to infringe on the lands to the east and to the south (China), too.
Ultimately, Putin will have a burning urge to best his arch enemy. Yes, that would be us – the good ‘ole US of A.
Putin has made no secret of the fact that he sees the United States as his arch and most vile rival.
He views our nation as the ultimate impediment to his ultimate goals.
In his heart of hearts, Putin longs to find a viable excuse to attack our nation. Any little ‘ole excuse will do. Yet, he is intimidated by our power – as well he should be!
So, it really does not matter what we say or what we do in terms of endeavoring to placate Putin. His responses will be based on his obsessions and his desires.
He is trapped in his own delusions and is incapable of rational thinking or reasoned responses. He works – much like a primary school bully – on his emotions.
“We don’t want to play the game with a bully, especially a delusional, criminal bully.” -S. Nevada, March 29.
Talks and compromises will be tough and results will likely be negligible. How do you negotiate with a proverbial liar?
Yet, we must face this war criminal, this dictator, this butcher!
Putin has revealed who he is. We’re foolish if we do not believe him!
Failing some successful talks, we may have no options, but to engage the small-minded dictator in combat.
Sadly, “War by definition is insanity, therefore a rational response is difficult.” -S. Nevada, March 27.
Ideally, the Russian citizens should vote Putin out of office. Unfortunately, that is likely a pipedream!
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
