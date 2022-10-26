As chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, I was recently ranked 16th among Pennsylvania agriculture influencers in City & State PA magazine’s 2022 Agriculture Power 100. It is an honor to chair this important committee and have my finger on the pulse of an industry that feeds Pennsylvania, supports more than 593,000 jobs and contributes nearly $133 billion annually to the state’s economy.

Since becoming chairman, I have worked closely with my colleagues in the House and our Senate counterparts to advance legislation to strengthen our agriculture industry by making laws that help farmers and ensuring state regulations make sense and are not unduly burdensome. I have also voted to approve measures that provide Pennsylvania farmers with the financial grants and incentives they need to thrive and be successful.

Rep. Dan Moul, R-Adams, is chairman House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

