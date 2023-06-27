Hold on to your wallets. Higher energy bills are on the way if the Shapiro administration and Democrats in the General Assembly get their way.

Rates have already been climbing drastically these past few years and now they want to impose a $663 million energy tax on rate payers. This would only further harm consumers. Instead of working to protect consumers, the administration is doing just the opposite by actively working to drive up rates.

State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, represents Adams and Cumberland counties.

