In 1787, under the leadership of George Washington and with the blessings and approval of Congress, 56 American patriots assembled in Philadelphia to construct a new Constitution to replace the ineffective Articles of Confederation. After much debate and deliberation, our first (and so far only) Constitutional Convention fashioned a Republic – which to the assembled delegates, then and now, seemed most appropriate to the survival, the prosperity, and the longevity of the fledgling nation.
When asked what the convention had wrought, Benjamin Franklin prophetically replied “A Republic, if you can keep it.” He was well aware that every other form of government had serious, often fatal, flaws, and had failed over time, and that only a strong republic, properly administered, could keep a free people free. They submitted it to the 13 States for their review and approval, and in 1789, it gained that approval and became our nation’s “supreme Law of the Land.” (Article VI.)
Of course, not everyone was pleased with the results. The precursors of today’s Democratic Party were particularly upset that slaves would only count as three-fifth of a person. They subscribed to the theory that one person can own another. This, despite the reality that slavery was totally antithetical to the sense and aspiration of the Declaration of Independence, i.e., that we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness,” and that, although slavery had been introduced into the colonies by the Crown, by the time of the Declaration, public sentiment on slavery was clearly with the Declaration, and away from the Crown. In fact, it was being voted out of existence in State after State at the time of the Constitution, and was abolished completely as a direct result of the Civil War. But prejudice and hatred die hard – as Jim Crow and all its ugly variations and adherents demonstrate daily.
Freedom, liberty, free speech, etc., — our Constitutional rights — were once the norm in America, but no more. Today we see parents being threatened, by the U.S. Department of Justice, no less, as “domestic terrorists” for speaking out at school board meetings to defend their children’s best interests from totally out-of-control teachers unions and school systems.
This mess rests entirely at the feet of the current U.S. Attorney General, who is only too willing to invoke his power and his foot-soldiers against anyone who disagrees with how he chooses to follow (or ignore) the law. (News Flash: U.S. Attorneys General don’t/can’t make law; only Congress has that power – Article I, Section 1, U.S. Constitution.)
Also resting at this U.S. Attorney General’s feet is the Mar-a-Lago debacle.
The Fourth Amendment clearly states that “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” The Framers specifically put this into the Constitution because of the peculiar habit of the Crown and its agents to issue what were known as “general warrants,” which were notoriously vague, all-encompassing, and generally dispositive of all citizens’ rights. Yet this U.S. Attorney General found it totally OK to include all-encompassing language like “all Presidential documents,” from Inauguration Day to January 20, 2012 in the general warrant that he wanted.
That’s not all. Apparently, the current president believes he has the authority to forgive legitimate debts owed to We, the People, by current and former student loan borrowers. He doesn’t, but he’ll try. As the current Speaker of the House clearly stated, under the Constitution, only Congress has that power, and that body is not likely to relinquish it.
Back to Ben Franklin. One of the things that the Constitutional Convention of 1787 did was to provide, under Article V, for future Constitutional Conventions. Surely, those 56 delegates, in 1787, could not have anticipated the scope of the kind of fiscal insanity that we now see emanating from the White House and our nation’s capital – but they did know human nature and its susceptibility to greed and corruption. That’s a major reason they wrote Article V the way they did. And, if push comes to shove, it could be our country’s fiscal salvation. In fact, a properly conducted Article V Convention could also show the way for finally getting rid of the Marxist President Woodrow Wilson’s hallowed Administrative State – a prime mover in the destruction of our Constitution.
In point of fact, one of the top reasons behind the Administrative State’s fervor to get rid of Donald Trump was/remains his intent to rein that very Administrative State in, and move towards restoring true liberty and independence in keeping with the ideals expressed by Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence. We would do very well to heed both Ben Franklin’s warning and Daniel Webster’s observation: “Good intentions will always be pleaded for assumption of authority. It is hardly too strong to say that the Constitution was made to (safe)guard the people against the dangers of good intentions. There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be good masters, but they mean to be masters.” That pretty well describes not only all Marxists, but the Administrative State specifically.
There’s an election coming, and it’s time to stand up for Franklin, Webster, our Constitution, and ourselves, our families, and our posterity. I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know.
Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
