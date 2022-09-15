In 1787, under the leadership of George Washington and with the blessings and approval of Congress, 56 American patriots assembled in Philadelphia to construct a new Constitution to replace the ineffective Articles of Confederation. After much debate and deliberation, our first (and so far only) Constitutional Convention fashioned a Republic – which to the assembled delegates, then and now, seemed most appropriate to the survival, the prosperity, and the longevity of the fledgling nation.

When asked what the convention had wrought, Benjamin Franklin prophetically replied “A Republic, if you can keep it.” He was well aware that every other form of government had serious, often fatal, flaws, and had failed over time, and that only a strong republic, properly administered, could keep a free people free. They submitted it to the 13 States for their review and approval, and in 1789, it gained that approval and became our nation’s “supreme Law of the Land.” (Article VI.)

Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

