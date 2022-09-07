Once school was dismissed back in June, the U.S. Department of Education, another federal bureaucratic dinosaur that has outlived its function if it ever had one, published 700 pages of gratuitous regulations concerning Title IX.
Title IX is the civil-rights law that bans discrimination on the basis of gender in any educational program funded by the federal government. When Title IX was enacted in 1972, it was to safeguard access for women in education and said nothing about athletics. That soon changed as Title IX remedied the dearth of women’s sports teams especially on college campuses with the purpose of equalizing the field of play.
A plethora of athletic scholarships soon followed.
It is no understatement to say that Title IX has become one of the most far-reaching and controversial laws of our time. In essence, it has turned a benevolent ideal into an Orwellian flummox.
Title IX’s latest changes are being touted by the National Education Association as a great victory. Such a blatant overstatement raises it share of red flags. Allow me to hoist a few.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary Title IX is showing its age in a pathetic attempt to jump on the transgender bandwagon. As the Child and Parental Rights Campaign website clarified among those 700-pages, gender identity is now defined as transgenderism where one’s biological gender means nothing. Schools are to support transitioning children without parental consent. This is already happening in California.
Schools have no right to usurp parental authority in directing the education and medical decisions for their children.
Outright dismissed is the mutilation done to children’s bodies. It was in July that the FDA admitted how puberty blockers can cause brain swelling and loss of sight, while hormone treatments can result in sterilization. Then there are the inestimable emotional scars.
Allowing male transgenders to compete against women handcuffs women’s athletics. The left does not comprehend that Title IX was never meant to allow males to compete against female athletes all the while violating their locker room privacy.
Fairness in competition is underscored in boxing. No one wants to watch a fight between a featherweight and a heavyweight, as it is simply unfair. So, too, is a competition between a transgender male and a biological female.
In sports, biology certainly matters; it is why women’s sports exist. When biological reality is dismissed, women pay a hefty price. With women losing to transgenders who are biological males under the auspices of Title IX has to be the greatest of ironies as it makes a mockery of women’s athletics.
You can thank Obama’s administration when Joe Biden was vice president that decided Title IX should also safeguard sexual orientation and gender identity. The Supreme Court then mitigated the legal meaning of both placing women’s sports in a free fall back to their starting line.
In its wake the Title IX phenomenon has advanced the development and growth of the nation’s college sports industrial complex that begs the question of how much true intrinsic value does it bestow upon higher education. The administrative state on college campuses has metastasized under the auspices of Title IX, where an army of bureaucrats waving the flag of diversity, equity and inclusion have been hired to ensure all regulatory requirements are adhered to.
Athletic competition for women was established because physical differences between the genders should not prevent any woman from competing. Once upon a time in America if you took such an opportunity away from a woman, you were a misogynist. In Biden’s America, it is called equality.
Title IX was meant to correct sex discrimination, not enforce it.
Thirty-seven states have enacted protections to preserve women’s athletics. These Title IX proposed federal changes will challenge all prior state legislative decisions.
Before reality is turned on its head, you can make a difference.
Statements are being accepted through September 12 at the Federal Register and must be original as scripting of comments (cut and paste) are not acceptable because any identical comment will be counted as just one. The Child and Parental Rights Campaign website does provide ideas in their “comment starter letters” section.
Exercise your right to be heard as the future of America’s children lie in the balance.
Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Northumberland County.
