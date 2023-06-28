Adopting a state budget each year is one of the most important tasks of the General Assembly. I take seriously my commitment to ensure your tax dollars are invested responsibly to support the core functions of government.

That’s why I was very disappointed earlier this month as the House Democrat majority piled on to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s already bloated budget and forced through a nearly $46.5 billion spending plan on a party-line vote. That’s a $5.7 billion, or 14%, increase over the current year. This level of spending is unsustainable and, if enacted, would lead to a 30% tax hike in the near future. We cannot and should not spend money we don’t have.

State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.

