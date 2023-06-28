Adopting a state budget each year is one of the most important tasks of the General Assembly. I take seriously my commitment to ensure your tax dollars are invested responsibly to support the core functions of government.
That’s why I was very disappointed earlier this month as the House Democrat majority piled on to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s already bloated budget and forced through a nearly $46.5 billion spending plan on a party-line vote. That’s a $5.7 billion, or 14%, increase over the current year. This level of spending is unsustainable and, if enacted, would lead to a 30% tax hike in the near future. We cannot and should not spend money we don’t have.
Our citizens should not bear the burden of higher taxes to pay for a bigger government. Many Pennsylvania families are already struggling with out-of-control inflation and rising energy costs; they cannot be saddled with an even higher cost of living. Equally damaging is the inclusion of a $663 million energy tax on Pennsylvania employers and consumers.
According to the nonpartisan Independent Fiscal Office (IFO), this tax would increase electricity rates and bills by nearly four times. Yes, you read that correctly, four times!
If not us, then who benefits from the Commonwealth being forced into a carbon tax? The House Republican Policy Committee has been meeting to discuss the impact of the energy tax on our residents and local businesses; and according to testimony from Greg Moreland, Pennsylvania state director of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), it’s our neighboring states and global competitors that will reap the benefit of Pennsylvania’s stunted ability to produce energy.
The current economic climate, inflation, and rising interest rates do not give small businesses the flexibility to contend with increased energy costs. The economics of the House Democrat proposal is simple, carbon tax costs will get passed on to consumers. Small businesses will need to increase the prices of the goods and services they provide to accommodate the rising cost of energy brought on by the tax.
During a recent hearing of the House Policy Committee, David Taylor, president and chief executive officer of The Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association (PMA) further explained how the tax would negatively impact our manufacturing industry which depends on abundant, reliable, and affordable energy.
Whatever products Pennsylvania stops producing will instead be manufactured in Ohio, West Virginia, or abroad. Instead of controlling standards and emissions, Pennsylvania will offload energy production to entities and people outside of our laws, regulations, and jurisdiction.
Implementing this energy tax only makes sense if the goal is to stifle energy production; cripple the manufacturing industry; wipe out jobs; and bleed consumers dry through higher costs for food, fuel, and utilities. And not to mention, the states already participating in this tax program are consumers, not producers of energy. Pennsylvania is the No. 1 exporter of energy in America. We power the grid, making the toll of this potential tax unprecedented.
I am deeply disappointed House Democrats are trying to push through this harmful policy. If adopted, the impact of this tax will be felt by individuals, families, and businesses alike during a time when many are already economically vulnerable. I will continue to push back against this harmful tax and will fight for a budget that respects you and your wallet.
House Bill 611, the budget bill that contains this energy tax, now goes to the Senate, where I am hopeful it will be amended to reflect the needs and wishes of hard-working Pennsylvanians.
State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.