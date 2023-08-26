There is something wrong in a world where a woman would rather pack lotion for a trip to the desert than, for example, water.
A female acquaintance of mine (I will not reveal her name, because I do not want to embarrass Celine Dion) recently took a three-day trip to Texas.
For the run-of-the-mill male individual, this trip wouldn’t even require a change of T-shirt.
Yet for my lady friend, it necessitated packing the materials for a full hair and skin beauty routine. The one thing she forgot to pack was her glasses.
Glasses are an essential which deserve the name. You would think they’re something no sane human being would forget to pack.
“Oh,” you might say as you were driving to the airport. “I wonder why I can’t see the road signs. Or the road. Or the steering wheel. Say, is this LaGuardia or Taco Bell?”
Then you’d flatten your mailbox.
I do not intend to deride women’s driving skills. Au contraire, as the Germans say. Speaking from personal experience, I can confidently state that lady drivers are spot-on accurate.
I, for one, have never missed a garbage can.
Taking a U-turn back to the glasses, I can only conclude that my friend’s mishaps resulted from misplaced priorities. And perhaps not looking in the rearview mirror.
I promise I’m finished with the driving jokes.
Somehow I’ve convinced myself that I need to use products with names like Exfoliating Soothing Snail Mucin Pomade on a daily basis.
I bet you guys out there are wondering what snail mucin is. Vanessa Thomas of “Cosmopolitan” describes it as a thick, slimy fluid that is released from a snail when it is agitated.
How does one agitate a snail? Your guess is as good as mine. Maybe show it the news.
Do you know how much time makeup takes out of my days, time which could be spent doing something useful?
The guys are out there running corporations and trimming their nose hairs with sharpened boar tusks.
Meanwhile I poke myself in the eyes with my eyebrow curler or whatever new fashion product marketers think up next.
I bet those marketers are men.
They have long ago figured out that if they tell me I look tolerable, I won’t believe them.
Whereas if they say that my dress will bring out my natural resemblance to roadkill unless I use their brand-new earlobe oil, I’ll pony up through the nose.
Ladies are even encouraged to use different shampoos for different seasons. Most of them have names related to food.
Fall brings us Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Scrub. Winter has Mint Gumdrop Cookie Effusion. Lather, rinse, repeat.
In the time it takes me to understand that these shampoos are inedible, the guys have read the Wall Street Journal and commenced productive activities like punching holes in New York’s sidewalks with jackhammers.
If I am ever to get anywhere in the world, I need to stop looking ridiculous. I cannot allow myself to hold to old-fashioned social standards.
If I need to, I will personally march to Dolce & Gabbana’s headquarters and punch through their marketers’ desks with a jackhammer.
Just as soon as I find my good dress.
Alexandra Paskhaver writes a humor column for the Gettysburg Times and the Delaware County Daily Times.
