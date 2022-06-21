First, let me say out of the gate that I really dislike commenting on topics that are flooding contemporary news.
I try to keep in mind that my readers do not necessarily need me joining up to the thundering herds of pundits out there who feel compelled to bark on one or the other side of an issue.
Sometimes I just cannot help myself.
I am a recent fan of commentator Kurt Bardella. A former Republican congressional staffer, he is a recovering spokesperson for Breitbart News. He publicly defected from the Republican Party in 2017 and became a Democrat.
If you watch actual news and/or are following the Jan. 06, you know that Vice President Mike Pence is being both condemned and praised, depending on which way you face on the horse, for performing his Constitutionally specified duties in certifying the votes of the states’ electors in the 2020 election.
Many rioters called for him to be put to death because, despite direct threats to his personal safety, did the job as it is described in the U.S. Constitution, our founding document.
The far-right were and are screaming that Pence should have rejected the ballots and sent them back to the state where they would have been subject to all sorts of political molestation.
That is not in the Constitution. In theory, at least, we are a country of and by laws. An action taken, by the combined chambers of the U.S. Congress, no less, that is contrary to what the Constitution instructs, is running with its laces untied.
The Constitution does not have a provision for doing the election over because one side is feeling whiney about how the counting went.
Keep in mind that for all the noise created by the fans of former President Donald J. Trump, all the proof they have offered that the election was stolen has the durability of gossamer. It is simply not there.
Yelling, whacking police officers with poles, and threatening them with beet-faced bad language changes that not at all.
I am pleased with Mike Pence, a politician to whom I never paid attention, for completing the task before him on that January day. In a 2019 interview, Bardella told his host “We have got to stop treating people like heroes who do what they are supposed to do.”
I must agree. We can admire Pence for doing his job when it was very unpopular in some circles when he did so. It is the job. If you sign up to be a firefighter, you must know that you are expected to run into burning buildings and rescue cats from trees. If you are an elected official, doing your job is going to make some unhappy. It does not, as Bardella said, make you a hero. Sorry.
T.W. Burger, a denizen of Adams County, is president of Marsh Creek Media, has written for newspapers and magazines for more than three decades, and is the author of “The Year of the Moon Goose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.