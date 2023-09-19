The Pennsylvania law governing township construction projects is as old as Henry Ford’s Model T, operates as ineffectively as an orchestra without a conductor and equates to a 10% tax on commonwealth residents.

When township governments in Pennsylvania engage in a construction project, they must do so in compliance with a law that was put on the books in 1913. That’s the same year Henry Ford began production of the Model T on an assembly line in Detroit.

Sen. Doug Mastriano represents the 33rd Senatorial District, covering Adams and Franklin counties, and is introducing legislation to exempt Pennsylvania townships from the Separations Act, a costly and inefficient law that slows down construction projects and increases the cost on taxpayers.

