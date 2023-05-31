Newly-sworn Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson faces the unenviable tasks of reducing the city’s soaring crime, solving widespread homelessness and restoring decaying schools overcrowded with underperforming pupils.

The Chicago police department reported the 2021 homicide total hit 800, a 25-year high. An estimated 66,000 residents are homeless; Chicago in the steamy summer and frigid winter makes sleeping on city streets tough. Exacerbated by the draconic COVID-19 school closures, thousands of students don’t have basic competence in reading, science or math. Many are chronically truant and face grim futures.

