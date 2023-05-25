Title 42 has ended, and the “Great Reset” is gathering a full head of steam. In 2020, the World Economic Forum proposed the Great Reset and drafted its mission statement, which included these words: “…Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honors the dignity of every human being.” While the mission conveys compassion, the sub rosa translation is: Green light the free flow of cheap labor.

Signing on immediately were corporate globalists like Amazon, Google, Huawei Technologies, Saudi Aramco and Volkswagen. President Joe Biden was all-in, too, and eager to help out his cheap labor-addicted supporters. The easiest and most effective way for Biden to get on board was to throw open the Southwest border which he did on his first day in office.

Joe Guzzardi is a Project for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.

