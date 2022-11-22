The people have spoken, which translated from its original Latin, means “the voice of the people.” On Nov. 8, we Americans exercised our right to express our opinion as to who would earn and occupy leadership positions in our State, local, and federal governments, thus committing themselves not only to honor their promises to us and carry out our will, but also to live up to the oath of office each of them commits to, and to “preserve, protect, and defend” our Constitution.
This was, at heart, the intent of the Founders and Framers. That not all office-seekers actually satisfy those criteria is not the fault of the Founders and Framers, or ours, it’s on those who either fail the test of fundamental integrity or who lied their way into the job. The Founders and Framers knew well how correct was Daniel Webster when he famously observed, “There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be good masters, but they mean to be masters.” As we know (or should know), meaning to be others’ governors or masters is hardly the same as being their servant leaders, in other words, who the Founders and Framers had in mind when they put together the Declaration of Independence and our country’s Constitution.
Does everyone vote with the Founders’ and Framers’ principles and ideals uppermost in their minds? Hardly. Truth be told, most Americans who do vote, who exercise their franchise in this great American Experiment (which, by the way, is never finished) do so almost exclusively from the perspective of their instant comfort and convenience, never taking into account the longer-term consequences of acting on impulse, party allegiance/obeisance, spite, ignorance, etc. How else explain the results of this year’s Pennsylvania US Senate contest? As the saying goes, act in haste, repent in leisure. We now have six years to learn whether We, the People, chose wisely.
Overall, though, the system held, and America avoided sliding even deeper into socialism, and eventually, outright Marxism, than it already has. The famous statement, often credited to Thomas Jefferson, that “Eternal vigilance is the price of Liberty,” remains true; we must always be on guard against any attempt to diminish our liberty, our freedoms, our God-given rights.
Irish Judge John Philpot Curran might have said it best, in a speech he wrote in 1790: ”It is the common fate of the indolent to see their rights become a prey to the active. The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance; which condition if he break, servitude is at once the consequence of his crime and the punishment of his guilt.”
They were correct; our liberty is precious, and we must protect it at all costs. And, no, indolence won’t, can’t, do the job. Just as power, i.e., power over all, is the goal of those who would enslave us, so liberty is crucial for a free people to continue. That’s not easy; the forces of tyrants, enslavers, the unprincipled, our “betters,” the privileged and the powerful – for whom there’s never “enough,” are always driven to overpower. We have, in our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution, the two most important documents ever crafted by Man, articulating both our principles and ideals, and providing the mechanism for protecting and maintaining them, in all of history.
Maybe the best news to come out of the recent election is the continuing and growing role of the “Momma Bear” parents of today’s schoolchildren, who are more aware than ever of just how insidious and destructive our teachers unions and the “education” monolith have become, to the point where they’re promulgating philosophies and practices which would land ordinary citizens in jail for morals offenses. (And yet, we see politicians, our US Attorney General, the mass media, “social media,” etc., not only defending but actually CELEBRATING such behavior and encouraging it!) Yes, it’s time for true school choice and the return of parental control to every school in America worthy of the name. Because it remains: Our children ARE our future.
But none of this can happen without citizen action. As always, it’s up to us, We, the People. There’s a ton of work to do, but we can!
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.