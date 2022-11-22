The people have spoken, which translated from its original Latin, means “the voice of the people.” On Nov. 8, we Americans exercised our right to express our opinion as to who would earn and occupy leadership positions in our State, local, and federal governments, thus committing themselves not only to honor their promises to us and carry out our will, but also to live up to the oath of office each of them commits to, and to “preserve, protect, and defend” our Constitution.

This was, at heart, the intent of the Founders and Framers. That not all office-seekers actually satisfy those criteria is not the fault of the Founders and Framers, or ours, it’s on those who either fail the test of fundamental integrity or who lied their way into the job. The Founders and Framers knew well how correct was Daniel Webster when he famously observed, “There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be good masters, but they mean to be masters.” As we know (or should know), meaning to be others’ governors or masters is hardly the same as being their servant leaders, in other words, who the Founders and Framers had in mind when they put together the Declaration of Independence and our country’s Constitution.

I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

