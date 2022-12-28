You may have seen headlines describing the “struggle” for the majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives recently. While House Democratic leadership has pulled some stunts that created a lot of confusion around the subject, the answer is mathematically clear and simple. The House is comprised of 203 members. The party with 102 or more representatives elected is the majority party. The road to which we are arriving at those 203 members, however, is complicated.
The Nov. 8 election yielded an unexpected result. Republicans won 101 seats, and Democrats won 102 seats. Under typical circumstances, this outcome would ensure Democrats hold the majority, which would also mean they would have the ability to select the next Speaker when the Legislature is sworn in on Jan. 3. However, a Democrat incumbent running for re-election died just days before the election and after ballots had been printed, leaving the number of members eligible to be sworn in at 101 to 101.
Another issue was created by Democrats Austin Davis and Summer Lee, who were running for re-election to the House while vying for other offices. Because Davis was also elected to serve as the next lieutenant governor and Summer Lee won a congressional seat, they resigned from their positions in the House, and created two additional vacancies. Because these members wanted an insurance policy in the event they lost their desired positions, there are now three total vacancies, leaving the rest of the chamber in a bind. Davis and Lee are also accepting December paychecks, even though they are not serving in the House this month. So, until those seats are filled in a special election, Democrats currently have 99 members and Republicans 101. Simply put, Republicans hold a majority.
The three vacancies are in districts with strong Democrat voter registration, leading many to assume those seats will ultimately be filled by new Democrat members. If all three districts elect Democrats, they will have a one-seat advantage in the House over Republicans.
But last week, Democrat Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) and the House Democratic Caucus attempted an illegal, unprecedented power grab to falsely claim majority of the House. McClinton was sworn-in to office without notice and in complete secret. Soon after, she made the decision to call special elections in the 32nd, 34th and 35th districts. After being secretly sworn-in, McClinton declared she was the majority leader and acting speaker. Besides the fact there is no title of acting speaker, McClinton’s assumption that the three remaining seats will be filled by members from her party is invalid. House rules and procedures are based on rules and facts, not assumptions.
In response, Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) was publicly sworn in and also issued the writs of election to fill the three vacancies, an action only the majority leader can take.
Instead of working cooperatively with Republican leadership to navigate the unique circumstances before us, Democrats are creating internal confusion by alleging they have a false majority that has the authority to conduct the business of the House.
Assuming no further deaths or resignations, Republicans will hold a majority on swearing-in day and until the vacant seats are filled.
Having the majority is about more that titles and perceptions, it determines which bills are put up for a vote and which are never considered. The majority also controls all the committees. Ultimately, the majority party determines which priorities advance and which don’t.
This situation will continue to develop in the coming weeks, but the fact remains, Republicans are currently the majority party in the state House. The voters in those three legislative districts will have the opportunity to confirm or deny that reality when special elections are held.
Pennsylvania State Rep. Kate Klunk, R-169, represents part of York County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.