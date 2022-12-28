You may have seen headlines describing the “struggle” for the majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives recently. While House Democratic leadership has pulled some stunts that created a lot of confusion around the subject, the answer is mathematically clear and simple. The House is comprised of 203 members. The party with 102 or more representatives elected is the majority party. The road to which we are arriving at those 203 members, however, is complicated.

The Nov. 8 election yielded an unexpected result. Republicans won 101 seats, and Democrats won 102 seats. Under typical circumstances, this outcome would ensure Democrats hold the majority, which would also mean they would have the ability to select the next Speaker when the Legislature is sworn in on Jan. 3. However, a Democrat incumbent running for re-election died just days before the election and after ballots had been printed, leaving the number of members eligible to be sworn in at 101 to 101.

 

