The Shiny Object. Generally, the shiny object is something new or current to distract you from a certain issue. Looking at the current field of Republican presidential candidates, you may think the Republican establishment is trying to steer your attention away from the obvious. The field may be expanding rather than contracting. Names many Americans are not familiar with are throwing their hats into the ring.
Ryan Binkley, Doug Burgum, Larry Elder, Will Hurd, Perry Johnson, and Francis Suarez are some that have officially declared their candidacies. Who? Other declared candidates have some name recognition. Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson have been governors, but they poll under 10%. Although he has not held public office, Vivek Ramaswamy has been getting traction with the polls and may be leaving some others behind. Ron DeSantis, Nicky Haley, Tim Scott and Mike Pence may be considered second-tier declared candidates with name recognition and have records as elected officials that can be scrutinized.
Without the DOJ Special Counsel, Fulton County District Attorney, or the Manhattan District Attorney successfully convicting President Donald J. Trump on the “egregious” charges in their indictments, no other declared candidate in the Republican field will get the nomination. So why would these individuals bother to run in the first place? The amount of time, travel, interviews, and so forth takes a tremendous toll on these people and their families. Continually attending fund raisers to keep the endless flow of money to sustain their candidacies is a must in today’s environment. All of this effort for something that will not happen is very curious.
The recent Republican debate was moderated by hand-picked Fox anchors. Most, if not all questions avoided issues that can actually be affected by the executive branch. Abortion and education immediately come to mind. These are state and local issues. At least Burgum recognized that there is a tenth amendment to the US Constitution. Other top issues, such as, climate change and UFOs, were more important than asking the candidates about the $30 trillion plus national debt that is driving inflation and interest rates. The Trump candidacy question was teeing up the golf ball for all candidates, less Ramaswamy, to attack the former President as if on cue. It would seem that Martha McCallum and Bret Baier were tossing shiny objects to the candidates and American people.
Using the various media, all of the advertising to obtain small donations from everyday American voters would seem to be useless. Why would these people spend their hard-earned money to donate $20 to Chris Christie or Asa Hutchinson? The answer is they probably would not. So why do these candidates with no chance at the nomination receive millions of dollars from the mega donors? One possibility is the nomination process is an industry unto itself. Some candidates want to get the name recognition for future candidacies. Some may be positioning themselves for potential cabinet positions, Sunday morning television shows, or corporation board memberships. Some may be funding friends and family members through the tax-free fundraising process by creating jobs, such as, security, communications, political consulting, etc.
For others that may or may not fall into the above categories, the objective may have a more strategic goal. Many establishment Republicans are “never Trumpers”. They would hand the election over to the Democrats rather than support the only candidate that has the will and courage to turn the economy, judicial system, and other institutions back to one that supports the American people rather than the deep state. These never Trump candidates are basically playing
roles on the political stage to move money and support away from Trump. Handing the White House to the Democrats in 2025 will continue the progressive movement that includes destroying the oil and gas industry, sending billions of dollars to the fake green energy projects both domestically and internationally, supporting the military-industrial complex, choosing socialist poverty over capitalist prosperity, and gutting the wealth of the middle class. These candidates are not dumb and they know they are complicit in this grand strategy. They are the shiny objects to distract voters on the political front while “justice” system is attacking on the legal front. The main stream media plays its shiny object role and jumps on every indictment to convince us that the former President is guilty of something and is unfit for office. Don’t forget what Trump stated in a tweet before the 2020 election, “In reality, they’re not after me; they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”
Don Billoni is a retired US Army officer. He lives near Gettysburg
