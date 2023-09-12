The Shiny Object. Generally, the shiny object is something new or current to distract you from a certain issue. Looking at the current field of Republican presidential candidates, you may think the Republican establishment is trying to steer your attention away from the obvious. The field may be expanding rather than contracting. Names many Americans are not familiar with are throwing their hats into the ring.

Ryan Binkley, Doug Burgum, Larry Elder, Will Hurd, Perry Johnson, and Francis Suarez are some that have officially declared their candidacies. Who? Other declared candidates have some name recognition. Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson have been governors, but they poll under 10%. Although he has not held public office, Vivek Ramaswamy has been getting traction with the polls and may be leaving some others behind. Ron DeSantis, Nicky Haley, Tim Scott and Mike Pence may be considered second-tier declared candidates with name recognition and have records as elected officials that can be scrutinized.

Don Billoni is a retired US Army officer. He lives near Gettysburg

