Jeff Cook
I think he likes me.
Nancy and I are spending our vacation on Cape Cod with our children and grandchildren. The youngest member of the clan will celebrate his first birthday in September. I held him in the hospital the day after he was born. He and his parents came to Gettysburg last Christmas and then again in February. I was sick during the latter visit and tried to minimize close contact.
Too many months have gone by for me without seeing him. Nancy has been to Connecticut several times to assist with child care while I stayed home.
We went to D.C. last week to visit my nephew and his wife and meet their 15-month-old daughter. I said hello to her and she immediately started to scream. She eventually calmed down but I was afraid my grandson might have a similar reaction.
Not only did he not cry, he smiled at me and laughed when we played peekaboo. Now we are pals. Thanks Cassian! I love you.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Going inside a new toy store for an upcoming article on Play Like A Girl Retro Toys, I felt like I was going back in time. It was filled with toys I remember playing with as a kid.
The store had a wide array of vintage toys from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.
Particularly, I was excited to see the Polly Pocket toys.
For those who may not know, Polly Pocket was created to look like a makeup container with a small house and a very tiny doll.
The little cases were so creative with different environments. When I saw a treehouse scene at the store, I instantly remembered playing with it as a kid.
The dolls were less than an inch tall and folded but had bases that could fit into holes throughout the scenes.
I liked how easy they were to play with while traveling.
I never really thought how those toys could be worth a lot of money now. I need to go through my parents’ house and see if I have any of them left.
The store is located at 777 Baltimore St., Suite 104, Gettysburg.
John Spangler
Gardening and landscaping experts have for some time pushed native species of perennials, shrubs and trees in new planting. And once you dig into the world of natives, you begin to grasp another list of plants: invasives.
When my wife and I began to garden in our Gettysburg back yard, we first encountered the “Bishop’s Glove” or “Bishop’s Weed” spread in every corner of the yard. This “thug” had totally covered up a barely alive hibiscus plant, and had choked everything else except for a couple of “pink peace” roses.
We have come along way in 24 years, added a lot of plants and some multi-seasonal interest, too. But a recently planned garden walk asked us about the natives, I set out to count how many native plantings we have in the gardens now. By my count, and I am no expert in the native list, we have more than 20 different native species going, and might be pushing 30. Only a fern and a holly predated us. A volunteer milkweed plant (native habitat for monarch butterflies) has settled in our front garden next to the sidewalk. When I was growing up, we did all we could to discourage the milkweed in the fence row around my yard. It never would have been tolerated in or near a garden bed.
We set out to control the Bishop’s Weed in 1999, and low and behold, it remains in almost all the garden beds, even the new ones. All it takes is a little piece of root to ride along a clump of dirt in a transfer or dividing of a perennial. Thugs are difficult to eliminate, and our challenge is to keep control. My garden is telling us to pull more weeds, but the list of what we pull and what we plant has changed a lot in my lifetime.
Ethan Larsh
I am terrified of artificial intelligence.
As I scroll Facebook or Instagram, and hear songs depicting Hank Williams Sr. trying to sing Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer”, or what Harry Potter characters would look like if they were mafioso-types — I am left extremely uncomfortable.
I reject the thought that a potential resolution to the writers’ strike in Hollywood is replacing them all with artificial intelligence. What scares me more is that a computer could possibly do a better job creatively than a human — we’re approaching that dystopia.
It worries me as a musician too. I play and write music — it irks me when I see friends give prompts to ChatGPT with prompts like “write a country song if it were Nirvana”. Eventually we’ll hit a point where we’re asking ourselves “why be creative at all when the computer can do it better?”
