The signs were large, glowing, and clear: Avoid Philadelphia.

They appeared after a bridge collapsed along the Interstate 95 corridor that runs through the City of Brotherly Love. In essence, the message has a much more sublime meaning that could be a metaphor for urban life in America. With diminishing populations, increasing crime, and crumbling infrastructure taking place daily, what more do you need?

Greg Maresca is a columnist from Elysburg, in Northumberland County, Pa.

