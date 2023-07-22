People may be fleeing New York and Chicago for sunny Florida, but not many are looking for jobs once they arrive. Or so goes the claim. The Census Bureau identified Florida, whose population between 2021 and 2022 increased by 1.9 percent to 22,244,823, as the nation’s fastest growing state. New arrivals, which include the 3.1 million that relocated to Florida during the last decade, were unevenly distributed among the state’s 67 counties. A third of the newcomers settled in Orange, Hillsborough, Lee, Polk and Palm Beach.

Despite so many new residents, CareerSource Palm Beach County officials said that their analysis of 2023 H-2B foreign worker visa applications showed that a record 52 employers, including hotels, clubs and resorts, are seeking to bring people from other countries to fill an also record number of positions, 3,123. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and other ritzy golf clubs are among the visa petitioners.

Joe Guzzardi is a Project for Immigration Reform analyst. Contact him at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.

