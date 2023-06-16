The state Legislature is hard at work again to fix “voter dissatisfaction” in elections. One proposed legislation will add Pennsylvania to the list of 10 States, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Vermont, that currently operate a runoff election.
The rationale used by State Senators Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) and Frank Farry (R-Bucks) specifically calls out “large, competitive primaries,” where “a candidate can win with the support of only a small fraction of voters.” This, of course, alludes to the Republican Primary of 2022 in which 9 candidates ran for the office of Governor, and 7 candidates ran for the U.S. Senate leading to the nominations of State Senator Doug Mastriano for Governor with 43.8%, and Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate with 31.2% of the vote.
The memo continued to state that our current Primary election leads to voter dissatisfaction “especially in areas where there is one-party dominance, and the winner of the dominant party primary election is almost always the winner of the general election.” Why does this purposed legislation only apply to the Primary election? What happens if the candidate in the General election does not receive at least 50% of the vote? Would that not lead to voter dissatisfaction?
There are a few other areas of concern when it comes to runoff elections (primary or general). The proposed legislation only affects the top two candidates with the most votes. This might disenfranchise voters even more if there is a scenario in which the top three, or four candidates are close in total votes received.
A runoff election does not necessarily change the results of the initial election. The Georgia 2022 U.S. Senate election is a prime example in which Democratic candidate, Raphael Warnock, received 49.4% of the vote compared to the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, who received 48.5% of the vote in the general. As neither of the candidates received over 50% of the vote, a runoff election was triggered. The Libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver, was removed from the ballot as he received the fewest votes at 2.1%. The runoff election re-affirmed Warnock’s victory at 51.4% compared to Walker’s 48.6% of the vote.
A runoff election does not excite the electorate. In fact, it is more likely to dissuade voters whose candidate did not make the cut to show up at the polls. Furthermore, a runoff can instill a sense of voter fatigue in others. A three-decade long study in all States that currently operate a primary election runoff found that there was a decline in voter participation during a runoff election by a median of 40%. This was also the case in the Georgia 2022 runoff election in which 394,047 (10.01%) fewer voters participated in the runoff compared to the general. The study also indicated that the longer the time in between the initial and the runoff elections, the steeper the decrease in voter participation. This voter decrease negates the intent of the legislation, as even fewer voters will be deciding on the nominee in the runoff than in the initial primary election.
Another proposed “solution” to voter dissatisfaction is to implement Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV). Introduced by State Representatives Jared Solomon (D-Philadelphia), Chris Rabb (D-Philadelphia), and Arvind Venkat (D- Allegheny) in a memorandum to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, this proposal is an attempt to combat “political polarization.” So what is RCV?
RCV is possibly a multi-round voting process by which the voter ranks each candidate on the ballot for a single office from favorite to least favorite. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated from the ballot and the results recounted until a candidate receives a majority vote (over 50%). In this scenario, let’s assume there are five candidates for U.S. Congress, you would rank each candidate in the order you would vote for them. Let’s assume that candidate “A” was your number one choice, but this candidate received the least number of votes. In the second round of tabulations, candidate “A” is removed, and your vote is now cast for your second-choice candidate. This process of removing the candidate with the least votes and re-calculating the results will continue until one candidate receives over 50% of the vote.
Confusing? One opponent to RCV, former Democratic Governor of California, Jerry Brown, when justifying his veto for a bill that expanded RCV, stated “In a time when we want to encourage more voter participation, we need to keep voting simple . . . ranked-choice voting is overly complicated and confusing. I believe it deprives voters of genuinely informed choice.”
In a manner similar to runoff elections, RCV may also lead to “ballot exhaustion,” as many voters, even when given the chance to do so, may only rank one or two candidates and not rank every possible candidate for a given office. This could lead to scenarios in which a voter may have only ranked one, or two candidates who get eliminated in subsequent rounds due to receiving the fewest votes, thus leading to the voter not casting a vote on the following rounds. This would lead to the final candidate possibly receiving a majority percentage of the vote, while actually receiving fewer votes than the victor of the previous rounds due to voters “not voting” because they did not rank each candidate, again nullifying the intent of the legislation for greater voter participation.
Our current system of voting is not perfect, but it is straightforward, adheres (or at least in theory) to the principle of one voter — one vote, and we typically receive the results immediately after the election. Runoff elections and RCV are both confusing and might lead to further voter disenfranchisement. If our legislators really want to fix voter dissatisfaction, they should clean up the voter rolls, crack down on voter fraud, and ensure that each citizen has only one vote.
Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. He may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Traylor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon.
