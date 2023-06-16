The state Legislature is hard at work again to fix “voter dissatisfaction” in elections. One proposed legislation will add Pennsylvania to the list of 10 States, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Vermont, that currently operate a runoff election.

The rationale used by State Senators Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) and Frank Farry (R-Bucks) specifically calls out “large, competitive primaries,” where “a candidate can win with the support of only a small fraction of voters.” This, of course, alludes to the Republican Primary of 2022 in which 9 candidates ran for the office of Governor, and 7 candidates ran for the U.S. Senate leading to the nominations of State Senator Doug Mastriano for Governor with 43.8%, and Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate with 31.2% of the vote.

Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. He may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Traylor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon.

