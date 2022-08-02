It sneaks up on me nearly every year!
My to-do-for-the-summer list always sounds like fun. It’s nothing complex. In fact, it is likely that most folks do not even need to list the activities. Such things as simple as: take the kids for nature walks, take them out for ice cream, spend the day at a wildlife preserve. Our grandkids are familiar with and, yes, comfortable with reptiles. Plus, they are very aware of which of the slithering critters they can touch and which they should avoid.
Some years our outings even include the Smithsonian, an art museum or the Baltimore Aquarium. Not this year, though.
Plus, sad to say, no I do not get to do these things with all 10 of our grandkids. It’s a shame, because we almost always have fun – great fun. Still, our grand-kids have very busy schedules. Most of the “g-kids,” except for a couple of the youngest of our crew, are engaged in a variety of activities, which they seem to really enjoy and are gaining much from. I could not begin to offer them the abundance of experiences and the development of skills their activities provide.
Also, I was never talented at packing everything into the too-short summer vacation months. When we were raising just our three munchkins, our major – and most frequent – outing was attempting to fish at the creek just a mile west of us. I say attempt. Even though my granddad devoted some time to training his g–kid, I was not a particularly apt learner. However, in the creek up the road, our kids waded in the stream and played with small fishing rods. I suggested that they should splash less if they really hoped to catch anything. Definitely, swinging and leaping from the old rope that was tied to a gnarled ancient tree – a tree that leaned, nearly perpendicularly, over the stream – would scare off any water critters. Still, somehow they managed to capture bugs (actually, insects), and frogs. All critters had to be returned to their sites of origin before we headed home.
Mostly, the kids splashed. The bigger the splashes the better. Mostly, I relaxed on the creek’s bank and read.
Then we’d have an afternoon snack. By that time we needed a bite to hold us until dinner.
Actually, over those long-past years, we usually succeeded in making August our month to hang out – just loafing at the stream. That required skipping some chores. I was raised to finish all jobs before indulging in “tun” times.
So, now it is August! Yes, school starts, I suspect sometime around Grand-Kid-7’s, August 23 birthday. I do not know schools’ opening and closing dates for certain. However, two of our grandkids’ birthdays frequently coincide with the opening of school in the fall and with the spring closing for summer vacation. G-K-9’s birthday is June 6.
You would think by my advanced age of 76, I would realize that summer zips off in a flash. Actually, I do know! Still, always, nostalgia descends on me with that sharp awareness that passing time repeatedly brings.
And always, I yell, silently, to myself. “No, it can’t be!”
Yet, as the days pass, the intensely hot temperatures should drop. Nights should develop a slight chill. Trees dressed in a blaze of fiery magenta, shimmering golds and deep ambers should color the surrounding trees and woods.
The accompanying evening chill – as it always does – will foretell winter’s arrival.
Even so, I bemoan the lack of more time to spend just hanging out with the kids and indulging in nature’s irreplicable beauty.
And although I feel a yearning, I cherish these moments.
Fall is an exclamation mark in the middle of life’s pleasures.
It’s a moment to horde and yet a moment to share!
Hopefully our grand-kids will develop their own jeweled moments from their days – whatever days it is that touches them.
For me it’s this time of year, for despite the melancholy cast of summer’s end, fall is a poetic time of year.
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.