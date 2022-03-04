What is going on with the schools in Adams County these days? Each week it seems as though you have school board members trying to silence parents for fighting for their children, or you have teachers who have decided that if students do not view the world as they do, the students need to be shamed, ostracized, and “educated” to see the world as the teacher sees it.
The Littlestown Area School District Board recently changed its rules regarding public comments during board meetings. In my opinion, and the opinion of two attorneys, these changes are a clear violation of the First Amendment and a violation of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.
Unfortunately, the overreach of the school board did not stop there. The Littlestown Area School District Board Solicitor P. Daniel Altland sent a letter explaining changes to a parent who has been making public comments at recent school board meetings. The board’s attorney also went on to raise the issue of a potential defamation of character lawsuit in the letter in what appears to be an obvious and blatant attempt to silence the parent.
When I personally reached out to the attorney, he told me he would not discuss the issue with me, a member of the press. I will give Altland credit, at least he had the decency to take my call. The superintendent in Littlestown, Chris Bigger, and the president of the school board, Dolores Nester, did not respond to multiple calls or emails I sent asking for comment.
This is typical government overreach and when those responsible are called out for it, they want to avoid comment. Since when did standing up for the rights of your children’s public education become a crime?
I was also alerted by several Gettysburg Area School District parents that a teacher of civics at the district’s middle school distributed a survey asking students about their political viewpoints. The survey was heavily weighted in one direction politically (I will give readers the chance to guess in what direction).
Under normal circumstances I would say getting students involved in civics at an early age is a good thing, but apparently if the student’s political views do not align with what the teacher believes, the students have their names posted and are ridiculed by other teachers and students. A parent supplied me with a copy of the survey and the questions are completely out of line to ask students and someone in the school district needs to find out where this survey came from and why this teacher decided to use it as she did.
My question for the Gettysburg Area School District Board members and the administration is, who is running our school district? This is nothing but an indoctrination and intimidation tactic towards students by a liberally-biased teacher. This teacher obviously had a leftwing/progressive/cancel culture agenda in mind before passing out the survey. I have been out of school a long time, but I do not remember a teacher shaming me just because I was a conservative thinker, and my political views and values were the same as my parents.
The survey is out of line and out of touch with the majority of beliefs of parents and taxpayers in the school district, but a few questions rise to being worse than others.
One of the questions asks if government should get rid of regulations on adults having sex? That type of question could be taken in many ways: did the teacher giving the survey want to know if it is OK for adults to engage in pedophilia or bestiality, or was this related to a same-sex matter, or was some other hidden agenda in play?
Another question asked if the student thought it was OK to allow peaceful people to cross borders freely? Peaceful was not defined, nor who would make this determination, now which borders. (Take one guess who this teacher voted for in the last election). Another question asked if the country should get rid of drug laws? This questions begs asking, which ones, all of them, and what if someone dies as a result?
In case parents want to know what is going on next in the GASD, this coming week in the school is “Amnesty Spirit” week. Some of the events planned for high school students this week are classes and events talking about “misinformation.” I wonder if they will be using CNN as an example of misinformation? Wednesday is LGBTQIA+ day in the Gettysburg school district. On Thursday, the district will be celebrating “Decades Day” with a day devoted to the history of racism.
I had several parents reach out to me, outraged that the administration and school board are allowing these types of indoctrination-style programs to be forced down the throats of students.
Once again, what is going on in our county’s public schools and who is running things in the schools?
Harry Hartman, a lngtime newspaperman, is publisher of the Gettysburg Times.
