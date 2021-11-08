Critical Race Theory (CRT) came from the work of Derrick Bell, a 1960s civil rights lawyer and Harvard professor, who apparently was dissatisfied with the pace of implementation of civil rights legislation in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Whether that dissatisfaction was more justified or just assumed is today immaterial; it was real. Given the multitude of opportunists for whom nothing is ever fast enough, big enough, inclusive enough, costly enough, etc., there was bound to be someone who claimed that progress was insufficient (it’s possible) and repression was everywhere (also theoretically possible, if unprovable).
That said, given the Jim Crow racism permeating the country and the Lyndon Johnson Administration at the time, and the damage wrought by “The Great Society” architects on blacks (particularly black families) across all of America, Professor Bell might have had a point. But to take that argument and extend it to blanket all of society, (which he himself did not do but Ibram X. Kindi and others have) is unwarranted. Not only is it not true, but,among other things, it violates the Constitutional prohibition of bills of attainder against citizens owing to the deeds/sins of their fathers/ancestors.) Moreover, blaming all of today’s white society for what the Jim Crow crowd wrought is akin to blaming the 17th century colonists for the English Crown legalizing slavery in the Colonies – nice try, but wrong perps..
