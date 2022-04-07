He was optimistic almost to a fault. He could find some good in any situation, and in everyone he could see something decent and worthy. On first meeting him, you could easily assume that no one could be that happy and content with life. But if you took the time to get to know him, you learned that he really was that happy and just that content with life.
He went to one of the larger schools in the part of Cambria County where he grew up; it had two rooms. Room one was for the kids up to about age nine, and room two was for the rest of kids until they were twelve. If you wanted to go to school after that, you had to travel two towns over. For most families that wasn’t practical, so if you finished the sixth grade, you were pretty much good to go.
He once said that the gad-about life of the itinerant school teachers who came and went at his school every year or so intrigued him. He said they reminded him of Ichabod Crane from the Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving. That was one of the last stories he remembered from school.
At age twelve, most parents gave their kids a year off. There was some common belief, at least there was where he lived, that when you turned thirteen childhood was over, and it was time to go to work. For the boys it was the mills, the mines, or the railroads. For the girls, it was helping out around the house until a mill-man, a miner, or a railroader asked for their hand in marriage.
His Dad was a miner, and he knew early on that wasn’t the life he wanted. Besides being dirty, the thought of being trapped in the tight spaces of a mine for ten hours a day was a recurring, claustrophobic nightmare that he wanted to avoid at all costs. The mills had no particular appeal either, so as soon as he turned thirteen, he became a railroader.
He started loading and unloading luggage and freight. It was tough, often backbreaking, work, but between stops, it was really easy. From the open door of a freight car, or a vacant seat in a passenger car, he could see the world, at least the portions of it where his train traveled, pass effortless by. He was a talkative sort, who met and mixed well with people.
Over the next 55 years, he did a stint in almost every job on a running railroad line. He was a lineman, a brakeman, and finally a conductor. He was offered the chance to become an engineer, the highest paying of the jobs on the railroad, but he turned it down. He liked being the conductor, particularly on passenger runs, because there was always someone to talk with. It was the people he enjoyed; he liked their stories.
At the age of 83, he retired. The year was 1946. World War II was over and the last of the service men and women were headed home. His final run was from San Francisco, California to Bainbridge, Maryland. The train was loaded with service people from the Pacific Theater of Operations heading east to be mustered out. The train departed on July 25th and by August 3rd, it arrived in Maryland. The next morning, he caught a bus back to Cambria County.
After 70 years as a railroader, the company made a big deal about his retirement. At a dinner in his honor, he was asked to reflect on his years as a railroader. He paused briefly then said, “Right from the start there was a lot to learn. For me the best part was the people, both the people I worked with and the passengers. They all had stories to tell, and I enjoyed them.”
When asked if there was anything common among those stories, he said that there was. Then he explained. “I don’t think I ever had any of the most powerful people in the world on my train, and that was fine with me. I did have lots of people who seemed to have a good deal of personal power. They knew what they did and didn’t want in life, and they set their minds to making that happen. They seemed to be the happiest and most interesting people I’d get to chat with.”
When asked about the biggest lesson his years had taught him, he summed it up this way. “You may never be the most powerful person in the world, but if you try and stick with it, you can be the most powerful person in your world, and that’s what really matters!”
