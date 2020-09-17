Regardless of their political bent, it is apparent that the overwhelming majority of Times readers agree that Donald Trump is the best person to get our regulatory nightmare under control.
Now let’s talk about the economy and its recovery. And again, there is no better person able to get us back to our pre-COVID greatness than President Trump. As an example, compare what Trump wants to do with our oil and gas industry with the intentions of his opponent. The United States finally is a net exporter of those products and derivatives. Although Biden now conveniently claims he is not for banning fracking, in numerous videos he has said exactly the opposite, including the primary debates. As with everything, his campaign is being politically massaged by his handlers. We would lose thousands of jobs in western PA if Biden would have his way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.