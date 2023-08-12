Jeff Cook
Her name was Gloria. She was the meanest coach I ever knew.
When I was eight years old, I lived with my two brothers and our parents in North Wales, a small town about 20 miles north of Philadelphia. It was there I had my first experience as a member of an athletic team. It didn’t end well.
We had a community pool about a mile from our house. We had a family pass and went there often, especially on weekends. It had a deep end, diving boards and lap lanes. And a swim team. Since I could swim, I decided to join the team. There were practices and meets on Saturday mornings during the summer. I may have competed in one meet. I didn’t drown but was probably the slowest swimmer on the team. I’m sure it was painful to watch.
The next week it rained. The meets were early in the morning and we were scheduled for our home tank. My parents looked out at the conditions and informed me that “you won’t have a meet in this weather.” They may have rolled over and gone back to bed. Apparently satisfied with their explanation, I watched cartoons with my brothers, oblivious to my fate.
Before the next practice, Gloria called the team together to make an announcement. She asked me to come forward then proceeded to tell us all that I was terminated from the team for missing the meet. I was asked to leave and did so immediately. Fortunately, I didn’t have to turn in my suit.
I can make light of it now, but at the time I was distraught. I cried all the way home as I rode my bike away from the abasement. My parents kept the family pass, but for two years, when the family went to the pool, I stayed home.
Years later, I could relate to Chuck Connors’ character in the old TV Western “Branded” and the words to its theme song.
“Branded. Scorned with a coward’s shame. What can you do when you’re branded, and you live for your name.”
I’ve forgiven, Gloria. But I haven’t forgotten. I’m still coaching and have always had a no-cut policy. No humiliation either.
Scot Pitzer
Kudos to Times sports reporter Tom Sixeas and his recent column about the pettiness of the Angelos family in Baltimore.
The family, including John, Peter and others, should let professionals run the first place Baltimore Orioles. After all, they’ve owned the team for 30 years, but have somehow only presided over eight winning seasons.
Think about that. Eight winning seasons out of 30.
Fellow Orioles fan Lisa Showers, of Biglerville, was my math tutor in high school. She would tell you that the correlating winning percentage is not good.
With that kind of track record, why does the Angelos family continue to meddle in team affairs?
Tom mentioned most of their glaring personnel blunders: Jon Miller and Davey Johnson were heart-breakers, Mike Mussina should be in the Hall of Fame with an O’s cap, the 14 consecutive losing seasons seemed like an eternity, and who, exactly, did the organization acquire for Manny Machado?
I would add letting Nick Markakis and Nelson Cruz go after the 2014 pennant season, as unforgivable transgressions.
Cruz slugged 37 home runs, or more, in each of his next five seasons and tallied more than 90 RBI’s each year, as well. After nine seasons in Crab Town, Markakis went on to be an All-Star in Atlanta. Ownership and the front office never had a plan to replace him in right field, either.
Obviously, long-term planning is not an Angelos family trait.
A few years ago, I recall being at the links with Dad. We found golf balls emblazoned with the words “Peter Angelos – Attorney at Law.” Usually, you want to avoid hitting golf balls into water, but we decided they were better suited for a lake.
It is long past time for the Angelos family to step aside and let professionals run the team. Fans deserve better.
John Spangler
Waldo’s & Company is a small hangout and art workshop and exhibit space off Racehorse Alley, barely west of Carlisle Street. Its not hard to find. Follow the “W” sign under the mini lights in the alley. On First Friday a week ago, Waldo’s hosted an opening for an exhibit of Katy Giebenhain’s creative mixed media works that press the questions about the price of medicine we should all be asking of our elected representatives.
The exhibit, entitled “Skyrocket: what drug prices do” is in place poking and prodding with images and texts and money, all in somewhat secretive layered combinations, until Aug. 27. Giebenhain knows big pharma and knows how it hides behind formularies which make decisions behind closed doors about what our insurance plans will cover and at what prices. One speaker at the opening mentioned her need for medication for her migraine condition that costs $900 per month, not covered by her insurer. Another public health expert also mentioned the epi pen inflation story, a life saving emergency treatment costing $100, boosted by a maker to $600 shortly before a generic was slated to come to market. There is no other explanation other than pure greed. The cost of life saving insulin is another case, affecting millions of Americans. You may be able to name more examples.
My favorite in the exhibit is titled “Dirty Laundry” illustrating the role of a formulary. It plays with text running across laundry on a line: “If you choose to remain using your current medication, you may use any retail pharmacy and should expect to pay the full cost of those prescriptions.” Giebenhain uses real world texts from pharma communications. This work appeared in a medical journal some time ago, rightly so. But now, her art is getting out in the wild.
The exhibit is worth seeing, and it is very much worth thinking about. Moreover it is worth pressing the questions of why this part of the American economy is skyrocketing, not driven by inflation pressures in any way. It is adding to the bottom line of big pharma’s record profits. I wonder how much pharma spent on lobbyists to help our elected officials look the other way when the price gouging began?
Well chosen, Waldo’s & Company. Your mission is to educate our community through the arts and giving local artists, poets of every kind a place to see and be seen. Thank you, Katy Giebenhain, for opening our eyes. Technically, you can find them at 17 Lincoln Square, basement, under Lark gift shop, or more simply off the alley behind. Great place to stop in and enjoy an exotic tea or coffee, too. And then ask your elected officials if big pharma is contributing to their campaigns.
Jim Hale
It’s amazing how much we ignore.
A detailed soundscape surrounds us all the time, but we scarcely notice it unless something interrupts the ordinary.
This week, workers oiled and chipped my street.
As a result, passing vehicles sound much different from usual.
Normally, traffic rolls by with a rushing whir and a sound like ripping cloth. If you listen closely, you’ll hear that tearing too, as the rubber tires simultaneously grip the pavement and are twisted apart from it.
Now, the noise is a symphony of small stones as they either crunch together under the weight of wheels or fly up to pepper the vehicles and then rain back down.
I imagine the sound will return to something like normal when workers return to apply a final coat of paving.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I took back country roads to visit my amazing friend, Amanda, last weekend in Delaware County. For me, I would rather take back roads because the scenery rejuvenates me. I saw many spacious farms, sweet farm stands, smiling horses, and a few downtowns like Red Lion and Dallastown.
I stumbled upon an adorable Amish bakery on the way that sold gluten-free cookies.
Dressed in sunflower outfits, Amanda and I went to a sunflower festival at Linvilla Orchards in Media. While the weather was extremely hot, we were on the hunt for some big, bright sunflowers to take home. A big nature lover, Amanda showed no fear climbing through the tightly planted sunflowers. I did my best to keep up.
As someone who was stung by a bee from a past sunflower festival, I was on high alert. Thankfully, we made it through without any incidents.
After a nice dinner in downtown Media, we spent time talking with her husband, Jim on their porch. Even though I left with about 12 mosquito bites, the quality time was completely worth it.
Amanda and I met at Bloomsburg University, where we started as elementary education majors. We switched our majors but landed in the same history class. We have been close friends ever since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.