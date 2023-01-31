At the entrance to the U.S. Army Infantry Museum, located in Ft. Moore, Ga., (formerly Ft. Benning), visitors begin their journey by walking up a 100-yard ramp that shows the history of the U.S. Army Infantry. It is a symbolic representation of what is ingrained in every infantry soldier, you can have all the tanks, artillery, planes, trucks, and anything else in the world, but in battle the last 100 yards requires a soldier with a gun, the last 100 yards will always belong to the infantry.

This mindset inspires great pride in Infantry Soldiers, and inspires the admiration of historians, filmmakers, and civilians alike – often lost is the story of those troops who comprise supply lines that often begin in the U.S. and extend thousands of miles to ensure that the infantry has everything it needs to fight their way across that last 100 yards. By some estimates standing behind each infantry soldier are six support soldiers – they are the lifeline and unsung heroes whose efforts are often overlooked. This was especially true in World War II.

Joseph Reagan is the director of military and veterans outreach for Wreaths Across America. He has almost 20 years’ experience working with leaders within government, nonprofit, and Fortune 500 companies to develop sustainable strategies supporting national security, and veterans health. He served eight years on active duty as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army including two tours to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division. He is the recipient of multiple awards and decorations including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and the Ranger Tab. He is a graduate of Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the country. “What we can learn About World War II From Black Quartermasters?”; Douglas Bristol, Jr.; Aug. 27, 2021; World War 2 Museum; “Army veteran Medgar Wiley Evers a Foot Soldier in Struggle for Justice”; T. Anthony Bell; Feb. 25, 2020; “King of Calypso, Harry Belafonte Was WWII Sailor”; David Vergun, DOD News; Feb. 2, 2022; To Learn more, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/912/?relatedId=0.

