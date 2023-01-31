Joseph Reagan is the director of military and veterans outreach for Wreaths Across America. He has almost 20 years’ experience working with leaders within government, nonprofit, and Fortune 500 companies to develop sustainable strategies supporting national security, and veterans health. He served eight years on active duty as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army including two tours to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division. He is the recipient of multiple awards and decorations including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and the Ranger Tab. He is a graduate of Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the country. “What we can learn About World War II From Black Quartermasters?”; Douglas Bristol, Jr.; Aug. 27, 2021; World War 2 Museum; “Army veteran Medgar Wiley Evers a Foot Soldier in Struggle for Justice”; T. Anthony Bell; Feb. 25, 2020; “King of Calypso, Harry Belafonte Was WWII Sailor”; David Vergun, DOD News; Feb. 2, 2022; To Learn more, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/912/?relatedId=0.