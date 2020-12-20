After nearly a year and more than 320,000 deaths from COVID-19, we have finally received some promising news. Two new vaccines have now been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for distribution in the United States. In fact, the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have already begun arriving in the Commonwealth.
The state’s initial allotment of 97,500 doses is going to 87 hospitals statewide, including Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. Because careful handling is required during the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine to maintain a temperature of minus 70 degrees, hospitals receiving the vaccine are being selected according to their ability to manage refrigeration and other necessary protocols. The Moderna COVID Vaccine, which was approved more recently, is less fussy, requiring only standard refrigeration. Both were highly anticipated and demonstrated to be safe and effective in clinical trials.
