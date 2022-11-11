The “war to end all wars,” or the “Great War” as it was known to others, ended officially on June 28, 1919, with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. This brought to a close the struggle between the Allied nations and Germany, also referred to as World War One.

However, the actual fighting ceased over seven months earlier on November 11, 1918. It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the actual Armistice went into effect.

