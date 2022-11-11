The “war to end all wars,” or the “Great War” as it was known to others, ended officially on June 28, 1919, with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. This brought to a close the struggle between the Allied nations and Germany, also referred to as World War One.
However, the actual fighting ceased over seven months earlier on November 11, 1918. It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the actual Armistice went into effect.
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11, as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words beginning his address, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the Country’s service and with gratitude for the victory….”
In 1938, Congress passed an act making November 11 a legal holiday known as Armistice Day. Armistice Day was a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I but in 1954, after World War II required the greatest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, airmen, guardsman and Marines in history and after American forces had fought aggression in Korea, Veterans organizations urged Congress to amend the act and replace the word “Armistice” with “Veterans.”
With this legislation, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation stating “In order to insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all veterans, all veterans organizations and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in this common purpose….” With this act November 11, became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
In 1968, the Uniform Holiday Bill changed the national commemoration of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October. Many states did not agree with this decision and continued to celebrate Veterans Day on November 11.
It soon became apparent the original date was of historic and patriotic significance to most Americans. Therefore, in 1978 Congress returned the observance to November 11 when it has been celebrated ever since.
Many people confuse Veterans Day and Memorial Day due to the fact that both occasions honor our veterans and military personnel. Please remember that Memorial Day is the day set aside each year to honor and pay tribute to all of our veterans who gave their lives in service to our country and the service and sacrifice they rendered to our nation.
Veterans Day is a time when all Americans should stop and remember the brave men and women who have risked their lives for the United States of America. It is a day of celebration to honor all of America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
In the immortal words of President Dwight D. Eisenhower “…it is well for us to pause, to acknowledge our debt to those who paid so large a share of freedom’s price. As we stand here in grateful remembrance of the veterans contributions we renew our conviction of individual responsibility to live in ways that support the eternal truths upon which our nation is founded and from which flows all its strengths and all its greatness.”
This Veterans Day, please stop and remember our veterans, past and present. Their selfless sacrifice and devotion to duty have sustained the United States of America for almost two-and-one-half centuries and with God’s blessing will assure our existence and way of life for another 250 years.
Stan Clark is a United States Marine and the Adams County Veterans Affairs director. Contact him at 717-337-9835 or sclark@adamscounty.us if you have any questions or comments regarding Veterans Affairs or benefits.
