It’s been nearly 60 years since President Lyndon Johnson signed the Freedom of Information Act. The signing was done out of the view of the public, ironic considering a statement released with the passing of the bill noted Johnson signed it “with a deep sense of pride that the United States is an open society.”

Turns out, Johnson’s hand was forced by a unanimous vote in Congress, which marked the end of a very interesting story into how the act, those in the biz call it FOIA, pronounced foy-ah, came into existence.

William Bowman is the editor of The Daily Item and Danville News.

