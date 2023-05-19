His was a dysfunctional, single-parent family. That was only until his mother was jailed for drug trafficking. His great-grandmother took him in. Although she loved this 4-year-old and her heart was clearly in the right place, her sparse financial resources, her age, and a number of health problems, limited what she could do. Nevertheless, she did all she could, until she fell and broke a hip. The spring before he was to start kindergarten, he was placed in a group home.

That summer he was registered for kindergarten. He was a bit reluctant. His routine and his life were about to change again. During the registration process, he was less than cooperative. Anyone who knew his background could easily see that this was yet another change that life threw at this little guy, demanding that he adapt to situations he couldn’t begin to understand. Even so, he got off to a good start.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.