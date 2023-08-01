Gov. Shapiro recently reneged on his support for the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS) program, leaving students set to benefit from this lifeline desperately trapped in schools that are failing them.

To understand how dire the situation is for these students, let’s talk about how low-achieving those low-achieving schools are. Only 20% of students in low-achieving high schools are proficient in math, and 28% in English. That means 80% are not proficient at math for their grade level and 72% are not proficient at English for their grade level. If that is not concerning enough, 33 of these low-achieving high schools do not have one student completing math at grade level, and 6 of the schools do not have a single student reading at grade level!

State Sen. Judy Ward represents the 30th Senatorial District serving residents in Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin counties. She is the Senate sponsor of legislation to create the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS) Program to provide scholarships of up to $15,000 to students in low-income households living in the commonwealth’s lowest performing school districts.

