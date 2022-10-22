Jeff Cook
How preposterous?
Can you imagine the thrilling conclusion of a professional football game being pre-empted by a movie about a German girl who lived with her grandfather in the Alps?
That actually happened on November 17, 1968. I remember it distinctly. I was a junior in high school and already a big fan of America’s game.
The Raiders trailed the Jets, 32-29, with just over two minutes left when the plug was pulled on football in favor of Heidi, yodeling. Naturally, Oakland rallied behind quarterback Darryl Lamonica and won the game with two touchdowns in the waning moments, 43-32. NBC had been contractually obligated to start the presentation of “Heidi” (which itself was pre-empting Walt Disney’s “Wonderful World of Color”) precisely at 7 p.m., regardless of any scheduling conflict. They kept their fingers crossed that the score would hold. It did not. There was no internet then, so it took a while for millions of viewers to realize what we had missed.
Community Media Sports recently had a “Heidi” moment of our own. During our live telecast of Gettysburg High School’s matchup with Shippensburg, the Warriors’ kicker, Jermain Gondwe, lined up to attempt a 29-yard field goal with five seconds left on the clock with the teams tied, 14-14. If Gondwe could split the uprights, he would give his squad a 17-14 victory.
The snap was good and so was the hold. Gondwe approached the football and ........... the screen went blank. The kick was good and Gettysburg celebrated an exciting victory. You just didn’t get to see it on our channel.
Fortunately, we recorded the game and it may be viewed in its entirety, including Gondwe’s winning boot, on our website, communitymedia.net.
I almost immediately heard about our gaffe, we blame the weather, from several friends via text or in person and was heartsick about it for a few minutes. There was a time when I might have become petulant. Now I realize that all things technical are beyond my control.
NBC survived its “Heidi” moment. I suppose we will too.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I wanted to wish Gettysburg Times photographer Darryl Wheeler the happiest of birthdays this weekend.
I don’t know what I’d do without a colleague and friend like Darryl. When returning to the paper, I was so excited to have more adventures with him.
One of our first assignments we had together included trekking outside on the coldest day I ever experienced and interviewing some ice fishermen. I wore sneakers that had no traction and kept losing balance as we walked on thick ice covered in a dust of snow.
He also convinced me to ride a tethered balloon attraction for an article, even though I’m scared of heights.
I will never forget covering Bermudian Springs High School graduation in 2016 with Darryl. He knew it was going to rain at the ceremony. He had his giant umbrella, and we still got soaked.
I did my best to hold the umbrella through the pounding rain and gusts of wind, so he could get his photos to go with the article.
While Darryl knows how to make work fun, he always teaches you something along the way. He has been a mentor to me, especially when it comes to photography. He has given me confidence in using my camera and getting decent shots.
When my brother, Vinny, passed away, Darryl was one of the first people I called. He offered to come to Carroll Valley, since I was working from home by myself. My husband Ben was already on his way, but it meant a lot to me that he was there for me, even by phone.
I also wanted to give a birthday shoutout to his awesome girlfriend Kathy, who celebrates the day after him.
John Spangler
Recycling Bicycles came to the rescue for our household last Saturday. My spouse and I were driving along Middle Street and noticed the bicycles being loaded onto a trailer in the St. James parking lot. We turned around to find out that we had 15 minutes to get our extra bikes back to them.
And so we did. Thank you, Adam Michael and everyone who helped pull off this project so ably. It was great to see their photo this week, too.
We have accumulated bikes over the years, with an old 10-speed that I used for a bike trip in Vermont in the mid-1980s, my wife Maria’s from the same era, an old small Raleigh that was used by my daughter for a time, and a friend’s barely used 10-speed from the 1970s.
Bikes take up a lot of space, and we have updated our rides for Gettysburg.
The riding environment here is remarkably rich, and we were early converts to getting around town during high tourist seasons. But we had at least four extra bikes that we didn’t have room to keep, and now they will get new life where they can be helpful. We held onto my now antique 10-speed Schwinn Continental, still hanging on the wall.
I recall reading about the imagined future bike paths in the Gettysburg Times when I arrived in town in 1999. Our household is constantly grateful for the work of our borough leaders who collaborated with those steadfast advocates for the inner loop, and I think of them every time I cross the Susan Naugle bridge. We probably use it three to five times every week, and often more.
I know that the inner loop isn’t quite complete yet. But it isn’t too early to think about what should be next. How about an “outer loop” that would link the college campus to the seminary campus and the national park loop, the high school and HACC and more. You could visit multiple historic sites and museums on two wheels. That would be one of the great missing links in creating a town that takes its bicycling seriously, like so many tourist and resident friendly European cities.
Jim Hale
I moved to Adams County nearly 25 years ago, but I’m still enough of a Chicago-area person to be amazed and charmed by how old things are here.
For example, Adams County was carved out of York County in 1800.
Even earlier, Straban Township was established in 1746 and Gettysburg in 1786. The Gettysburg Fire Department reaches back to 1808.
I’m sure another five minutes of research would have uncovered any number of even older things here.
By contrast, Portage, Ind., where I mostly grew up, became a town in 1959, the year I was born.
Gary, Ind., where I also lived as a kid, used to be more or less the capital of Northwest Indiana. It became a city in 1906, after being built from scratch by United States Steel Corporation to house thousands of workers for its Gary Works.
Back home, it’s a big deal if a building dates to the 19th century. There aren’t even a lot of those in Chicago, which was almost completely leveled by fire in 1871.
Of course, “old” is a relative term. Everybody except Native Americans is a newcomer to this hemisphere.
Wouldn’t it be interesting to pick out a random spot, maybe the intersection West Middle Street and Howard Avenue in Gettysburg, or South Queen and Cemetery streets in Littlestown, or the foot of a particular oak in Michaux State Forest, and know its real history? All of it. The geologic ages, every lightning strike, the countless species that have walked or nested there, all the people who ever stood there, everything anyone ever said or did or thought there.
If that were possible, every single location on Earth would be a window into almost infinite knowledge.
Really, everywhere you go is the ancient center of the world.
