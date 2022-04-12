In 1787, when the framers were putting together the structure and contents of the Constitution, which was to succeed the Articles of Confederation, among the topics they discussed and debated were those of Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press. To them, it was important that a free people be able not merely to instruct and teach (although they were critical for an informed and educated public) but also express their opinions freely, i.e., without fear of retribution, repercussion, censorship, or silencing, from the crown or its agents, or from civil authorities. Because, by definition, it involved the concept of speaking to power, it needed to be carefully thought out, phrased, and articulated – no shooting from the lip; profanity; defamation; threats, obscenities; incitement; libel; fraud; perjury; etc. In other words, citizens’ words, oral or written, must (or should) be civil and adult at all times. Obviously, free speech of this kind is powerful and can itself have repercussions – which is why newspaper editors and others are constantly vigilant to see that article contributors, even local letter-writers, don’t stray from good manners and polite discourse in what they submit for publication.
Because it was so important that a free citizenry be able to speak freely to persons in positions of power and authority, and in fact, had been doing so for the 150-plus years preceding the American Revolution, retaining that right was paramount. Therefore, the framers placed it second only to our right to Freedom of Religion and its exercise in the sequencing of our rights in the Constitution itself, even before our right to defend ourselves against, as every public citizen’s oath of allegiance to the Constitution states, all enemies, foreign and domestic. And they placed the right to a free press right behind that, which gives us an idea of how important they viewed it, as well. In fact, the press was expected to be America’s “vox populi,” the voice of the people.
How things have changed! For the almighty dollar, and because they now chase the Marxism chimera, “The Press” (with few exceptions) are no longer our vox populi, but the propaganda arm of Big Government, Big Business, Big Medicine, Big Pharma, Big Everything, the exact reverse of what the Framers intended when they wrote the First Amendment. Instead of protecting the people from government, “The Press” have become accomplices with Big Government against its own citizens. The good news is, we’re still a self-governing people, and can, if we do it right, reclaim our freedoms, our liberties, our country.
When you have an industry driven by naked greed and political ideology, you have an industry rife with corruption and willing to do anything to improve its precious bottom line – and totally beholden to its financial benefactors. And when you have an industry that benefits financially by playing with the government, against the people, and is clearly in business, not because it believes in self-governance, freedom, patriotism, etc., but for sheer profit and a burning desire to subvert our republic into a Marxist “paradise,” nothing good will come of it. It’s clear: over the years, ever since Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto (1841) that his philosophy, policies, and practices have resulted, as Winston Churchill said, in nothing but misery. As the record shows, millions of its victims have died, by starvation or murder, under Marxist rule. But their leaders, chasing their Paradise of Plenty, willingly and happily embraced the chimera. Until they couldn’t not.
“Can’t happen here”? But it is, and has been, almost from Day 1, when Marx published his Communist Manifesto. And when John Dewey, in 1895, re-structured American public education (which, up until then had been among the best in the world) into a Marxist-oriented program. Look at the Disney corporation, as just one example. It’s so “woke” that it simply cannot wait to complete its self-appointed task of corrupting our children’s morals. Just look at Disney executives’ reaction to the new Florida law about sexual indoctrination of schoolchildren third grade and under. Obviously, the folks at Disney either never got the news about the Loudon County, Va., Momma Bears and the recent Virginia gubernatorial election, or they’re deluding themselves into believing that they’re so big, and so powerful, and so rich that they’re immune from negative consequences from ordinary citizens, even angry Momma Bears. Newsflash: The Disney corporation is on track for a slow suicide. As well, anyone who still believes that some companies (even government entities) are “too big to fail” needs also remember that they’re often too big any longer actually to succeed. Bigger isn’t always better.
Still believe it can’t happen here? A major plank in Marx’s Communist Manifesto is the complete destruction of the family as a basic unit of society (of which he saw eliminating religion and morality as integral parts). His intent was to replace the family with the state, and state education, and we’re definitely seeing that play out across the fruited plains, between parents and teachers union-dominated school boards. Public education is not, in and of itself, necessarily a bad idea, so long as it’s education, not indoctrination, and maintains our society’s ideals, rather than replace them. This is one reason why many parents are (rightly) asking hard questions of their school boards. And woe to those who try to ignore those questions, or weasel their way out of answering them.
There’s an oft-quoted aphorism, often attributed to Thomas Jefferson, that “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.” Educating comes from asking, and inquiring, and learning, and the freedom to do so. Note that he didn’t say “indoctrinated;” he said, “educated.” Let’s keep it that way.
