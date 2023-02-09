Many question where leftist ideology ceases and communism commences. The answer can be found in the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The WEF is one of those European events that registered only a blip on the American news’ radar, but rest assured, their ideas and influence is pedaled nonstop – globally.
Klaus Schwab, who resembles and sounds like a James Bond villain, runs the WEF. In his manifest German accent, Schwab’s opening comments said humanity is the problem and the WEF’s managerial class of elites has the answers. Schwab, the patron saint of the WEF, claims to be a free marketer yet he leverages economic power on behalf of politics, relentlessly.
The skies over Davos fill with private jets flying in billionaires and bureaucrats who are then chauffeured around in gassed up limos and SUVs, while lamenting about the ill effects of climate change. The only carbon-free Gulfstream jet, or SUV that I know is one that never leaves the hangar or garage.
The WEF’s mantra is how climate change is an immediate danger that threatens to plunge the world into an era of incalculable despair. Provided they really believe that they wouldn’t be building summer mansions on the world’s most famed beaches presumably prone to inundation, and winter chalets on ski slopes soon to become snowless. Their climate change dogma is about transferring the world’s energy production and transportation into the government-funded corporation consortiums they own.
Most carbon output comes from China, India, and Russia. There will be no concessions from them only from the West. They blame global warming on humans, but a genetically engineered virus was of natural origin.
The WEF is about as useful as the Oscars. Their website reads like a dystopian science fiction novel where rebranded Fascism has government merging with corporate muscle. Their globalist climate agenda is a pagan cult pursued with religious vigor and greed that weaponizes every conceivable emergency in an attempt to grow their power. Such ideology is the yellow brick road to both economic and political ruin and where all attendees nod silent in agreement.
The once inalienable liberties of association, conscience, and expression were suspended in an overblown COVID health emergency where vaccine trials never delivered proof of stopping the infection or spreading transmission. This underscored how our rights, far from being inviolable, are dismissed when their free exercise thereof would counter the bureaucratic state. Think COVID vaccine passports. Refuse the shot and its experimental, abortion-tainted injections – no travel for you. The recent G20 Summit only underscored how vaccine passports will be used in future pandemics.
The “Davos Ball” entices a collection of sanctimonious, self-absorbed blowhards who feast on the best cuts of beef and imbibe on the choicest wines, while telling us minions to eat chocolate covered insects in cold, dark rooms.
FBI Director Chris Wray was there on the taxpayer’s dime when he should have been investigating the national security scandals of the Biden family. Rather, he preached on how to avoid entrapment. The CEOs of Amazon, BlackRock, and members of the Gates’ and Soros’ cliques were in force. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla refused to answer any questions about his failed COVID jab doing his best Dr. No impression.
The Davos posse has power, money, and greed. What they do not possess is humility, morality, and a sense of justice. Giving them influence over economic decisions is like getting ethics advice from Hunter Biden.
Davos is a contemporary Tower of Babel destined to collapse from the weight of its overwhelming hubris. Put in an acronym’s perspective Davos means Delusional Authoritarian Villains Offering Servitude or: do as I say, not as I do.
Catholic Bishop Joseph Strickland schooled the WEF for its “Godless” agenda that ignores man’s God-given rights. The bishop called for a “return to natural law which guides us in the truth.” In this compromised era of relativistic polemics, we keep looking for political solutions to spiritual problems.
German capitalism is rolling toward socialism. The Germans gave us Porsches, Riesling, and schnitzel. They also gave us Karl Marx, Hitler, and now – Schwab.
The Germans need to stick to their strengths, while the rest of the WEF needs to go the way of the dinosaur
Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Cumberland County.
