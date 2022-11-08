Started in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter, the federal Department of Education is our smallest Cabinet agency (4,400 employees), but it has a huge impact on our nation’s schools and students. Among other responsibilities, it’s charged with administering Title IX – that portion of the law which, for many years, protected female students and athletes from being overshadowed and dominated by male students, athletes, and even coaches – until the current Administration decided to eliminate those protections and destroy women’s and girls’ sports.

It needs mentioning here that education is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution, not because it wasn’t important to the Founders and Framers, it was; they valued highly a proper education, but because they viewed education as an essentially state and local, and parental, function. Operating under the principle of subsidiarity, they kept education close to home, for the respective states to administer. That that was an effective policy is demonstrated in the fact that the states, and with them, the country, climbed rapidly to the pinnacle of international educational excellence, with major advances and achievements in fields as disparate as medicine and economics. All to the point where the U.S. was once recognized as the international leader in virtually every aspect of education.

I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

