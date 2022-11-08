Started in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter, the federal Department of Education is our smallest Cabinet agency (4,400 employees), but it has a huge impact on our nation’s schools and students. Among other responsibilities, it’s charged with administering Title IX – that portion of the law which, for many years, protected female students and athletes from being overshadowed and dominated by male students, athletes, and even coaches – until the current Administration decided to eliminate those protections and destroy women’s and girls’ sports.
It needs mentioning here that education is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution, not because it wasn’t important to the Founders and Framers, it was; they valued highly a proper education, but because they viewed education as an essentially state and local, and parental, function. Operating under the principle of subsidiarity, they kept education close to home, for the respective states to administer. That that was an effective policy is demonstrated in the fact that the states, and with them, the country, climbed rapidly to the pinnacle of international educational excellence, with major advances and achievements in fields as disparate as medicine and economics. All to the point where the U.S. was once recognized as the international leader in virtually every aspect of education.
Then, a mere 42 years ago, the feds took over, and it’s been downhill ever since. Indeed, the department’s own National Assessment of Educational Progress annual report (since 1969) shows a steady decline in “progress,” to the point where American students now lag far behind their international peers. Despite what you may have seen about COVID causing this situation, it started long before COVID, and can’t be cured by wishing for better health among our student population. In fact, COVID merely helped highlight the reality. All of which engenders asking whether we might not be better off dumping the totally ineffective Department of Education and going back to what worked so well for so long.
But what DID cause the rapid and destructive decline? And what does this portend for the country’s future? As to cause, we need look no further than to teachers unions, teachers schools, and plain old politics, a trifecta if there ever was one. Under FDR, the entire union movement grew in size, strength and power. For dangerous occupations like coal mining, the union movement clearly improved working conditions, wages, employee health, etc. But for occupations like teachers, office and “white collar” workers, government workers, etc., this was problematical. So much so that FDR, one of our most “Progressive” Presidents, was adamantly opposed. Yet the movement grew. And why not? Specifically regarding teachers, everyone loved it: It “professionalized” teachers (and teachers colleges); it solidified teachers union; and state and local politicians discovered/created an unending source of kickback campaign income from the multiple billions of dollars that mandatory teachers union memberships generated. (Only recently did the Supreme Court reverse that; but the damage has been incalculable. Anyone who understands human nature also understands that wherever large amounts of money are involved, corruption will always seep in). We see it everywhere. It’s most egregious (and most profitable) in our national government at the highest levels, but it exists everywhere throughout government.
As for what all this portends for our schoolchildren, and their future (and ours), the outlook is bleak at best. We now have a so-called “educational” structure that is far more interested in itself than in our children, that “dumbs down” even medical school criteria, that is “on the take” for yet more income opportunities than improving the quality of the product (educating students) and preparing them for their tomorrow, and apparently more interested in placating its “consumers” than in teaching them how the real world works and preparing them for it.
This won’t stop, or even abate, until we, the parents and taxpayers who fund this nonsense, force it to stop. Until we demand results, not merely grades. And until we force the politicians, school boards, teachers unions, teachers colleges, and universities to do their real job, i.e., become the “in loco parentis” agents they claim to be.
Both the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence contain the truth that we are a self-governing people. It’s high time we got back to it. They also remind us that our foundational principles come directly from our Judeo-Christian principles. It’s high time we got back to that, too.
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
