Jeff Cook
I have very much enjoyed Ed Riggs’ captivating series of stories chronicling the joys of hiking. So vivid and lush have been his descriptions that often I have felt like I was there, taking in the view vicariously through Ed. He has painted with a palette of words.
And so, I am fulfilled and feel no need to replicate his adventures in the wilderness. Ed has saved me the trouble of dealing with raging insects, wild animals and natural disasters, not to mention the blisters, cramps and hunger pangs. I am sure it is exhilarating, but for me, so is staying home.
Ed’s most recent column described the wonders that he and Janet experienced in Alaska. Nancy and I were there in 2012 and echo the majesty of the last frontier. Like most visitors, Ed and Janet did not get to see Denali. It is shrouded in clouds about three-quarters of the time. We were more fortunate, but almost experienced sensory overload.
Our driver stopped the bus and we exited. There in the distance was Denali in its grandeur. As if that weren’t enough, to our left were a grizzly bear and her two cubs frolicking a safe distance away. Maybe they too had eyes on the mountain. After several minutes of trying to soak it all in, we boarded the bus and drove away.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
My dad turned 60 years old last Saturday, so we went out to Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse, in King of Prussia to celebrate his milestone birthday.
While I am not a huge steak fan, it was really good and felt almost like a wine tasting, since they bring out different meats throughout the meal.
There is a card near each plate that can be flipped over for people who would like to continue eating as green or as red for those who are done. It’s a simple concept, but it was fun to see my family flipping it over when a new meat came out to try.
They cut the meat selecting a spot however you like it cooked, and guests use tongs to put the slice on their plate. It took me a few times to remember to grab the tongs, but I got the hang of it eventually.
I tried all kinds of things ranging from bacon-wrapped steak to beef tenderloin. They also had chicken, lamb, and pork.
It was definitely a great experience. I always enjoy trying something new. It was a bonus that I got to spend time with family in the process. My brother, sister-in-law, and nephew also came, so it was fun getting to see them.
Jim Hale
I’m dreaming of snow and sharp winds.
This hot weather seems like either a mistake or outright hostility on Mother Nature’s part.
By contrast, there’s nothing like a bright morning when it’s cold enough for the snow on the ground to be crystalline, so even a slight breeze spins it up into tiny glittering tornados.
Looking up when big flakes are falling shows you better than anything else how deep the sky really is.
I’ll try to remember how I feel now in a few months, when I’m shivering and cursing Old Man Winter.
John Spangler
In the weekend featuring the opening of the Oppenheimer bio pic and another about the infamous Mattel doll, I had no intention of seeing the latter. It appeared to me that the Oppenheimer movie covered world changing events and left us with a new existential threat in the world. Barbie, not so much.
But the mashup up label of “Barbenheimer” and a friend’s urging, not to mention a spouse who said “of course you are going to see it,” changed the plan.
It turns out the movie Barbie also deals with big, global human issues, including sexism, abuse of power, testosterone poisoning and more. Both movies caused discomfort, and offered a view of recent human history that is worthy of seeing and understanding more clearly.
Such discomfort is one of the most important ways to learn from the past and offer up change for the future. I wonder how many, like me, saw both movies in part due to the Barbenheimer juxtaposition?
The splitting of the atom is here to stay, but our ability to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction remain before us. The unexpected power of Barbie, however, will be interesting to see. I wonder what its legacy will be, if we could add it all up and measure the true effect of a feature film on our culture and our society.
D.K. Thomas
It’s time for MSMFGA.
Make the South Mountain Fair Great Again.
I took off work Thursday to go to the fair since it was fireworks’ night.
I was sorely disappointed. Not with the fireworks, it was a nice display, but the fair in general
No merry-go-round. No Ferris wheel. Over all, very few rides. Few exhibitors. Limited exhibitions since it’s way too early for giant pumpkins and squash, apples (you know that fruit this area is famous for), and canned goods, to name a few traditional exhibitions.
For decades the fair was in sync with the opening of school – after Labor Day — and it was great.
When schools started demanding earlier and earlier openings, somehow the fair got moved back earlier and earlier, to the point it’s happening in July.
July! How ridiculous is this to feature the best of what Adams County’s gardens and orchards have to offer?
Someone, I’ll call the person an organizer, told me they couldn’t have the fair during its traditional time in September because the 4-H youth have to sit in classes, rather than show their animals.
If that’s the case, then the schools, which are funded by taxpayer dollars, need to be taken to task and either allow 4-H and youthful exhibitors to miss a few days, which will likely make little difference given the state of education in this country, or they need to start later, after Labor Day, or they just need to close a few days to accommodate students who are active in educational endeavors other than school-sanctioned goings-on.
Walking around the fair Thursday evening, there were quite a few young people with their animals. There were hogs, sheep, cattle, goats, bunnies and guinea pigs. There may have been others, but I was very busy being licked by some adorable heifers, which I suspect were showing at their first-ever fair. They were bathed, blow dried and brushed, and as cute as they could be. Their young owners were super attentive, especially given the heat index.
The youth on the other ends of the leads of these critters were engaging in something at least as important as a couple days of school, and probably even more so. They are responsible for the lives of these creatures, which in my opinion is a far more important life lesson than a few classes, which could easily be made up in a single sitting.
Each of these youngsters talked animatedly about their project animals. These are extremely knowledgeable youth who should be given their due for knowing something other than what can be force fed while sitting at a desk.
Schools should also encourage what were once life skills, cooking, sewing, those types of things which so wonderfully dovetail with 4-H and the fair.
Once upon a time art teachers gathered students’ works throughout the year and brought them to the fair for exhibition and judging. Back in the day, there were even penmanship exhibitions, but alack, it’s doubtful that’s even a course anymore.
Taking the lack of entries a step further, there were not a lot of businesses set up to showcase their wares and services. Years ago, you’d pick up a plastic bag from some business or organization, walk through the buildings gathering giveaways and go home with a bagful of goodies.
The only thing I came home with was a sack of cotton candy I purchased and a Tupperware catalogue. I did win a fish tossing ping pong balls into tiny bowls, but I gave the token to collect the fish at evening’s end to a neighbor’s granddaughter. The last fair fish we had lived like a dozen years, and I’m not up for starting over with long-lived fish at this point in life.
The other issue is, the South Mountain Fair is in direct competition with fairs in York and Shippensburg and the York Springs carnival this year. It’s not possible for people to be in two, three or four places at once, so don’t make them choose where to spend their resources. Spread them out so they can patronize multiple events.
It’s time to rethink fair planning, and MSMFGA.
