The House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing last week to further explore the state’s growing emergency medical services (EMS) crisis. The committee heard testimony concerning funding problems, staffing shortages, delayed response times, quality of care issues and the future path of ambulance service in Pennsylvania.

Testifiers emphasized how much the EMS industry has changed over the last 40 years. The increase in standards and requirements to improve the care provided by EMS professionals has put a strain on many companies. Industry experts also explained the EMS field is not as attractive to professionals as it once was, as long hours, dealing with tragedy, and a pay rate that does not compete with other businesses are keeping qualified candidates away. A lack of new recruits has resulted in a lack of trained personnel, and operating an EMS agency, regardless of it being for-profit or non-profit, has become very challenging.

Kate Klunk (R) represents Hanover in the state House of Representatives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.