The House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing last week to further explore the state’s growing emergency medical services (EMS) crisis. The committee heard testimony concerning funding problems, staffing shortages, delayed response times, quality of care issues and the future path of ambulance service in Pennsylvania.
Testifiers emphasized how much the EMS industry has changed over the last 40 years. The increase in standards and requirements to improve the care provided by EMS professionals has put a strain on many companies. Industry experts also explained the EMS field is not as attractive to professionals as it once was, as long hours, dealing with tragedy, and a pay rate that does not compete with other businesses are keeping qualified candidates away. A lack of new recruits has resulted in a lack of trained personnel, and operating an EMS agency, regardless of it being for-profit or non-profit, has become very challenging.
To help remedy staffing issues, EMS companies have been collaborating with 911 centers to handle life-threatening cases. Sometimes an emergency call is dispatched, and it is eventually determined the dispatched unit is not able to handle the call. This then tasks the 911 center with finding another unit to send. Sometimes the secondary service contacted is also unable to respond, and precious seconds or even minutes to get an ambulance on the road go wasted. The fire departments that are certified to run medical calls (called QRS services) are helpful, but they are also often volunteer-run, and cannot always respond. Therefore, it might take more than 20 minutes to get an ambulance on the road to respond to a life-threatening call.
We must establish a sustainable EMS system where ambulances are available for 911 calls when life threatening medical conditions are present. In addition, we must stop the practice of using EMS resources for non-medical responses, which depletes our resources and makes the job of our 911 centers considerably more difficult. Lives are in jeopardy when ambulances are out of service due to non-emergency transports and non-medical calls.
In addition to staffing and recruitment obstacles, the Pennsylvania EMS system has recently undergone significant legislative changes. This year, the passage of Act 10 provided $25 million in grant funding to EMS companies. While this grant was unarguably a benefit to EMS agencies across the state, many longtime leaders in EMS testified the one-time funding was not enough to recoup losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Act 72 of 2022 also changed the minimum staffing for a basic life support ambulance. Since the passage of Act 72, an EMS Vehicle Operator, also called an EMSVO, and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) are all that is needed to operate an ambulance. The EMT will be the primary care provider on board while the EMSVO operates the vehicle during patient transport. This minimum staffing change is seen by EMS companies and hearing testifiers as a benefit to the system, as it allows agencies to continue responding to calls while also allowing them to focus efforts on recruitment and retention.
Finally, the 2022-23 state budget allocated significant funding for EMS. The industry will receive a Medicaid increase for EMS effective Jan. 1, 2023. EMS agency leaders agree this increase will have a positive impact on their; stations, however there are concerns relating to future adjustments to Medicaid funding outside of this one-time increase.
I supported Act 10, Act 72, and the state budget, having voted in approval of all three bills. While we have, as a General Assembly, made these strides to address funding and policy issues affecting our EMS agencies, there is still much work to be done. I have discussed these issues with our York County EMS in the past, and I want to continue working with them to best address their needs and develop solutions that have long-term impacts.
These services are vital to the safety of all Pennsylvanians and the health of our communities. Our EMS deserve our full support, and I will keep advocating for their interests in the upcoming legislative session.
Kate Klunk (R) represents Hanover in the state House of Representatives.
