One must be hooked on the NFL (check), entranced by football wagering (check), and champing at the bit for the season to begin (check) to join a fantasy draft that can take as long as two months to complete (oy).

It’s estimated that over 50 million American adults play fantasy sports which, along with conventional betting, is engulfing the sports world. In most season-long fantasy football formats you draft players from among the NFL’s 32 teams and your score is based on how well your players perform in actual games.

Copyright 2022 Peter Funt distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. Peter Funt’s new memoir, “Self-Amused,” is now available at CandidCamera.com.

