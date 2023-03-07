Infrastructure and its numerous appendages, like electric substations, are not the most fashionable of subjects. Electricity is one of those things we take for granted being at our disposal with a simple flip of a switch.
The power grid that delivers such expediency is more than a want but a necessity. What many may not realize or remain indifferent to is how our infrastructure remains a huge and stable target for anarchy and not just from the weather. According to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, physical attacks on the nation’s power grid rose 71% last year compared with 2021.
Once upon a time in America, there were winter storms, or blizzards. Since then, the phrase “bomb cyclone” has entered the climate alarmist’s lexicon. Thanks to this “bomb cyclone,” power in nearly a million homes and businesses throughout the Midwest last week lost power. There was no mention of all the wind turbines that were offline or the solar panels that were disabled.
If it is not the weather wreaking havoc with the grid, it is sabotage.
Four power substations in Washington state that left over 14,000 without power on Christmas have been ruled acts of vandalism. The attacks came weeks after more than 30,000 were left without power in North Carolina. Power grids have long been vulnerable. In 2013, an attack in California disabled 17 transformers. Recently, federal authorities charged a neo-Nazi in a plan to attack the Maryland power grid with a woman he met while in prison.
The grid should be resilient, durable, and secure.
Rather, the unending push to transition more power from renewable sources while retiring coal and nuclear plants will only result in an inadequate and inconsistent supply that places the nation in jeopardy. Reliable energy is not only the bedrock of national security but is an enormous economic and health issue.
Though we are constantly exhorted to “follow the science,” the same does not apply to renewable energy. Rather, politics rules the day as the not-in-my-backyard environmentalists oppose all new power transmission lines needed to transport from remote windmills and solar fields to consumers. They dismiss it is fossil fuels that rescue the grid during extreme weather and not lithium batteries.
Provided government is truly serious about reducing carbon output, nuclear energy is superior to any renewable. Renewables that depend on the weather are preferred over dependable and proven fossil fuels and nuclear generation. Natural gas that is abundant, cost-effective and clean and provided Americans energy self-sufficiency, while reducing pollution is now the enemy?
Policies must be anchored in economics and resource availability – not political convenience. The massive Inflation Reduction Act had little to do with inflation but is geared toward renewable energy.
Climate zealots have no issue with billions of Chinese, Indians, and those throughout the Third World burning whatever they want. No green revolutionaries live like the Amish, rather they fly private jets to climate conferences to condemn and complain.
Shortages will occur due to ill-advised federal policies rather than the weather. Texas and California have proven how renewable technologies are not ready for prime time. Last summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians not to charge their electric cars in a state that will ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Demand on the grid increases yearly and without the addition of millions of electric cars looking for a plug-in.
What could possibly go wrong?
Environmental dogmatists are the biggest threat to our standard of living. They are in denial that our present infrastructure can handle the infusion of consistent renewable energy without interruption. There is a place at the table for the new forms of renewable energy generation but it must be done in a calculated and timely means minus the nonstop political ideology.
After all, nothing significant and time-honored was done overnight.
No one wants to play the Third World electrical grid game where eight hours of power is considered a luxury. If there are any guarantees, it will be us who will bear the brunt of these ludicrous political policies through higher energy costs and increased food prices, while freezing your groove thing off in winter and boiling in the summer.
What’s there not to like?
Greg Maresca lives in Elysburg, Northumberland County, Pa.
