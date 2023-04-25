The intelligence community is a dysfunctional mess, or is it? The evidence seems overwhelming for a slam dunk conviction. After Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old enlisted guardsman, who got his Doritos-stained fingers on top secret documents from that confidential repository known as the Massachusetts Air National Guard and posted them online in a gaming chat group – questions abound.
What was the motive; was there a payoff and did he have help? What is the collateral damage, why and where?
Pay attention to what was leaked. We have troops in Ukraine. A few advisors on the ground do not equate to a large footprint accounting for all of the weaponry we are supplying them, but they are there, nonetheless.
Following the infamous Edward Snowden, Bradley Manning, and Reality Winner classified leaks,
federal authorities promised such compromised intelligence would never again see the light of day,
So just how are things working out with our alphabet federal agencies like the NSA, FBI, and CIA? Exhibit one, the infamous Chinese spy balloon was more of a fleet of balloons the size of tractor trailers that made their way from coast-to-coast gathering data before finally being shot down.
Our crack fourth estate who diligently reports but rarely questions or investigates the babble from the Pentagon claims it was the Russians who sabotaged their own Baltic Sea pipeline and pontificated endlessly about Iraq’s Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction. If the leaked documents are fake, it underscores how investigative journalism is dead. The informed citizen should constantly question both government and the media.
Provided secrecy and its ensuing security were truly vital as advertised and the longstanding “compartmentalization and need to know” components of working intelligence were both anchored in place, the last three White House occupants would never have been granted access. Moreover, their cavalier handling of classified intelligence only served to underscore these infectious leaks.
What about the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley calling the Chinese about military intentions when Donald Trump was president?
When the Biden administration assumed office, they crowed on how the adults were back in charge. Rather, the inmates are once again passing out the meds throughout the bureaucratic asylum where all top-secret documents are to be stored at the Penn Biden Center closets and in Biden’s garage or better yet – his corvette’s glove compartment.
The Richard Jewell case is a prime example of just how wrong the feds can be and how these leakers are conveniently outed to promote whatever narrative is desired.
What about the Supreme Court Dobbs’ decision leaker? Apparently, the feds remain flummoxed even though it is such a small cadre of legal clerks associated with Justices Kagan, and Sotomayor. How about convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein’s clients, and his financing? Conveniently lost in the shuffle are the contents of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, which is the only true top secret safe in Uncle Sam’s arsenal that will never be hacked.
The primary agency responsible for American counterintelligence is the FBI, yet over the past three decades, the bureau has been tattooed by Chinese and Russian infiltrators and habitually wastes resources. Recall the 15 agents who investigated the “NASCAR noose” that was nothing but a rope-pull for the racecar’s garage door.
The G-men, I suppose such a sexist term is no longer vogue, are more concerned with determining whether Teixeira is a registered republican or democrat, so they can decide whether to pursue litigation or release him without bail.
By now the FBI should know his preferred pronouns, which provides the perfect excuse for Teixeira. He should announce he is transitioning to female, and all will be forgiven. The aftermath will result in a book and movie deal and membership in the Biden cabinet. And best of all – his mug on a beer can.
The problems that plague the FBI and the Department of Justice are many, but their most egregious is their overt obsession with stalking conservative Catholics and those domestic terrorist school board parents, who dare to question their children’s publicly funded classroom indoctrination.
Surveying our fruited plain, about the only thing Americans can count on is the crippling federal bureaucracy and a president and his generals’ metastasizing ineptitude toward American security.
Greg Maresca, a regular columnist to the Gettysburg Times, resides in Elysburg, Northumberland County, Pa.
