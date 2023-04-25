The intelligence community is a dysfunctional mess, or is it? The evidence seems overwhelming for a slam dunk conviction. After Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old enlisted guardsman, who got his Doritos-stained fingers on top secret documents from that confidential repository known as the Massachusetts Air National Guard and posted them online in a gaming chat group – questions abound.

What was the motive; was there a payoff and did he have help? What is the collateral damage, why and where?

Greg Maresca, a regular columnist to the Gettysburg Times, resides in Elysburg, Northumberland County, Pa.

