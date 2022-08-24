Leaving a relationship, due to physical or emotional abuse, or an unfaithful partner, is one the toughest decisions anyone can make. If an abuser harms someone once, it will likely happen again no matter how many times the abuser says, “I’m sorry,” and leaving a relationship is often the best course of action in cases of abuse.

In the United States, one in three women, and one in four men, are victims of physical violence perpetrated by an intimate partner. Seventy-two percent of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner and 94% of these murder victims are female.

Kate Klunk (R) represents Hanover in the state House of Representatives.

