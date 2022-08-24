Leaving a relationship, due to physical or emotional abuse, or an unfaithful partner, is one the toughest decisions anyone can make. If an abuser harms someone once, it will likely happen again no matter how many times the abuser says, “I’m sorry,” and leaving a relationship is often the best course of action in cases of abuse.
In the United States, one in three women, and one in four men, are victims of physical violence perpetrated by an intimate partner. Seventy-two percent of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner and 94% of these murder victims are female.
Once a victim makes the decision to leave an abusive relationship, the threat of violence against him or her is far from over. Sadly, and as we have seen in the past, abusers continue to hold grip over their victims, perpetuating a cycle of harm.
Tragically, stories of domestic violence are all too common and happen close to home. In May 2015, Laurie Kuykendall and her friend, Barbara Schrum, were murdered by Laurie’s estranged husband in a domestic violence incident when the women attempted to retrieve belongings from Laurie’s former Warrington Township home.
Since their untimely, tragic deaths, Laurie’s and Barbara’s families have been vocal advocates for the use of the lethality assessment program (LAP) in domestic violence situations.
In Maryland, where LAP originated and has been implemented in every law enforcement agency and all domestic violence programs, the number of domestic violence homicides dropped by an average of 25% in six years. The decrease is directly linked to the implementation of LAP.
LAP is an extremely effective method for law enforcement officers to identify victims of domestic violence who are at the highest risk of being seriously injured or killed by their intimate partner. An increased risk for homicide is determined through a series of 11 questions officers ask victims. If there is an elevated risk, the officer states that he or she is going to place a call to a local 24-hour domestic violence hotline to seek advice and to encourage the victim to speak with a specially trained hotline advocate. A victim is not required to speak with the advocate.
Helping victims receive the care they need is the main aim of my legislation, House Bill 1767, which I introduced in a previous session year, and unfortunately, did not cross the finish line. The bill is known as Laurie and Barbara’s Law, in honor of Laurie Kuykendall and Barbara Schrum.
House Bill 1767 would require all municipal police officers in Pennsylvania to undergo training on domestic violence, which would include training on assessing the lethality risk of domestic violence incidents. If it sounds familiar, it should. I introduced this legislation in a prior session but, despite a grave need for this program in Pennsylvania, it wasn’t taken up by the full House. I am, however, happy to report that I was able to author legislation to require the same domestic violence training of Pennsylvania’s sheriffs and deputy sheriffs as part of Act 134 of 2020.
While my legislation ensuring this training for municipal police officers has not reached the governor’s desk, I am not deterred. In fact, I have a renewed vigor to see this bill become law.
I will continue to be a voice for brave men and women who are victims or are supporters of victims of domestic violence across the commonwealth.
Though several police departments in Adams and York counties have implemented the program, that’s not the case throughout the commonwealth. Passing House Bill 1767 is of the utmost importance. Not only would the program help save lives, but it would also give our local and state police agencies much-needed tools to scale back repeated domestic violence calls. Perhaps most importantly, it would help victims break the cycle of violence from a supposed loved one and find the support they so very much need.
Kate Klunk (R) represents Hanover in the state House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.