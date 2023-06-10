The world continues to shrink before my eyes. This past week included the 40th anniversary of my ordination to pastoral ministry in the Lutheran Church in America, predecessor to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. While I have been retired for a little more than a year, I had no plans for observing this milestone.
But a last minute invitation to cover a vacation Sunday of a friend and former staff colleague from the recent Gettysburg Seminary years brought me to Washington, D.C., on Sunday at Augustana Lutheran Church. Many of their pastors of the last several decades have been friends. One was confirmed in the same Illinois congregation of my youth. One I knew from New England days.
The congregation is a fascinating assembly of people from all over the place. After the service, a woman came up to me and said “I remember you from playing softball in Central Park.” Well, well. In the year before I was ordained, I served an internship on the Upper West Side of New York, and conspired with one of the East side congregations to have friendly softball games over the summertime on one of the lovely Central Park ball diamonds.
It was a friendly and fun gathering for young adults, mostly new to the city and enjoying an affiliation across their larger faith community. And she was there, more than 40 years ago, at the beginning of my pastoral ministry. This bears witness to the fact that faith communities form at least one kind of antidote to the national crisis of loneliness our Surgeon General highlighted last month. I know that I am never lonely in church circles, and can always count on finding a friend, old or new.
Whimsy is a wonderful word. It’s even fun to say. Try it.
According to my phone, this noun is defined as “playfully quaint or fanciful behavior or humor.” And so, I dedicate this piece to whimsy.
Pete Bresnahan was as whimsical a character as you will find. A minor league baseball lifer in the 1990s, what should have been his comedic high-water mark got him banned from the sport.
In his spare time before a game, the journeyman catcher peeled a potato and put it in the back pocket of his uniform, waiting for an opportune moment.
It came late in the contest when the Eastern League opponents had a man on third with one out. When the batter was called out on strikes for out number two, Bresnahan kept the ball in his glove, pulled the tater from his pocket and lofted the legume over the third baseman’s head into left field.
The surprised runner trotted home, only to be tagged out by the ball in Bresnahan’s mitt.
The umpires were not amused. They counted the run and ejected Bresnahan. He was charged with a throwing error on the tossed tuber and never played again.
Some people have no sense of humor.
The wildfire smoke is wise.
The haze in the air this week reminded us of an important truth.
It crossed over from Canada as if the border didn’t exist, because in the deepest sense, it doesn’t.
All of our national, ethnic, and religious boundaries are human creations. The world, in its own terms, is one place, one ecosystem.
What would our ethics, politics, and economics look like if we stopped inventing boundaries?
What if we saw an emergency anywhere as our own emergency, all suffering everywhere as our own?
In the long run, we all breathe the same air.
