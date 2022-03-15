It’s been said that there are only two things to worry about. One is that life will never return to normal, or two, that it already has. Consider all the problems we’re dealing with right now.
Start with climate change. Last August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis, its Sixth Assessment Report, approved by 195 countries. It includes what some scientists called “the bleakest warning yet,” that droughts, floods, heatwaves, and other extreme weather events are occurring more frequently and inflicting greater and greater damage. It cautions that the human-caused climate crisis is driving a “dangerous and widespread disruption in nature” impacting billions of lives around the world, and that the environmental crises can only be prevented or ameliorated by immediate and sweeping action that world leaders have thus far failed to take.
“The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet,” said Hans-Otto Pörtner, a co-chair of a working group of the IPCC. “Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future.” It doesn’t appear that the action necessary to combat climate change is either “immediate or “sweeping.”
Another flood is an existential threat to our democracy, the flood of misinformation and conspiracy theories facilitated by social media. An investigation by the non-profit organization ProPublica and the Washington Post analyzed millions of social media posts between Election Day 2020 and January 6,2021. It provides the strongest evidence yet that Facebook and other social media played a critical role in the spread of false narratives that fomented the violence of January 6. Facebook’s efforts to police such content were ineffective and started too late to suppress the surge of angry, hateful misinformation shared by Facebook groups, some of it explicitly calling for violent confrontation with government officials. The ProPublica/Washington Post analysis only examined posts in a portion of all public groups, and did not include comments, posts in private groups, or posts on individuals’ profiles. The more than 650,000 posts attacking the election, an average of 10,000-per-day, is almost certainly an undercount.
Freedom House, a non-profit organization that conducts research and advocacy on democracy, political freedom, and human rights, reports that democracy has been on the decline around the world for the past 15 years, the same period that has seen the rise of social media. Political scientist Barbara F. Walter argues that this is not a coincidence. Social media, she writes, has become “the vehicle that launches outsiders with autocratic impulses to power, riding a popular wave of support.”
Voting rights are clearly also under attack. According to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, between January 1 and December 7 last year, at least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting. More than 440 bills with provisions that restrict voting access were introduced in 49 states in the 2021 legislative sessions. State legislatures enacted far more restrictive voting laws in 2021 than in any year since the Brennan Center began tracking voting legislation in 2011. Worse yet, new laws have empowered state
legislatures to reject the results of an election, or have granted that power to other partisan officials such as elected judges or state attorneys-general to interfere with election processes or even reject election results entirely.
Then there’s income and wealth inequality. According to the investment bank Credit Suisse, from mid-2019 to the end of 2020, U.S. wealth grew by about $20 trillion. The richest 10 percent took $15 trillion of that. The average member of the richest one percent saw their wealth increase from $15 million to nearly $18 million; the 25,000 very richest Americans, the .01 percent, each took an estimated $80 million during that time. The “poorest millionaires” gained about $200,000. But less than two percent of pandemic wealth gains went to the struggling half of America, the average wealth of the poorest half of American adults increased from $10,000 to $14,000.
Conservatives pride themselves in talking about “self-made” millionaires who “made it on their own.” But in fact, U.S. taxpayers paid for 75 years of government research to develop the technology that some well-positioned corporations eventually appropriated for their own benefit. Those corporations and their stockholders should be paying society for the privilege of being able to reap most of the benefits of our parents’ and grandparents’ investments. But not so; the very richest Americans seem far removed from the notion of shared prosperity. Much of their money is used to lobby for tax policies for their own benefit.
Remember, it’s always darkest just before it turns…totally black. Only time will tell if it’s getting darker.
