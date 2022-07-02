Jeff Cook
Father’s Day is a fairly recent holiday. It was proclaimed barely 100 years ago. Here’s a shout-out to the genius who came up with the idea, and all the dads out there.
Our two children are adults. They have always acknowledged Father’s Day with cards and presents, but lately I have received some pretty sweet swag.
Two years ago, Chelsea gave me my first Fitbit as she said, so I “can obsess even more about exercise.” Mission accomplished. I must admit there have been a few days when I made extra trips between the front door and the couch to keep my “step streak” alive. This year, she gave me a smashing ensemble of pastel jogging shorts and T-shirt, both with wicking properties.
Chad outdid himself with his thoughtfulness. In addition to a compendium of sports “Jumbles,” he gave me a biography of “Coach K” and another book by Joe Posnanski titled “The Baseball 100.” It’s the author’s take on the top 100 professional ballplayers of all time and a New York Times best-seller.
Sorry locals, Eddie Plank didn’t make the list. Pete Rose was just 60th.
Posnanski cleverly does not have a master list in the book, so you have to read it to enjoy his countdown to No. 1 (I cheated by peeking at the index). Here’s a teaser of the first five in ascending order: Oscar Charleston, fifth; Henry Aaron, fourth; Barry Bonds, third; Babe Ruth, second; and Willie Mays, the greatest player of all time.
I look forward to reading this fascinating tome. I had never heard of Charleston, who played in the Negro Leagues in the days before Jackie Robinson. Posnanski properly includes many great players in his elite list who never got the chance to play in the major leagues because of racism.
Most fathers do what they should and what they want to do for their children. None of us expect a quid pro quo in the form of a gift. But it is nice to be acknowledged and loved. And the big day is perfectly planted halfway to Christmas. A great chance to keep my wardrobe current.
Thanks Chelsea and Chad! And belated Father’s Day wishes to all the dads out there.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Recently, Ben and I attended 90s Con, and had the chance to meet some celebrities from our childhoods.
It was a last-minute decision to go to the convention in Hartford, Conn., but the experience was worth it.
We met three actors from one of my favorite shows: “Boy Meets World.” We saw Will Friedle, who played the hilarious older brother Eric Matthews, and Rider Strong, who portrayed the best friend Shawn Hunter, and Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence.
Unfortunately, we did not get a ton of time for the meet-and-greet photos with Strong and Fishel, but they were very nice in the short time spent with them. We waited in line for a selfie with Friedle, and he was so kind.
I was wearing a shirt with one of his famous quotes from the show, and he whispered the line after seeing the shirt.
Back in 2018, I had the amazing opportunity to interview Betsy Randle, who portrayed the calm and collected mother, Amy Matthews from the show, when she came to Totem Pole Playhouse to star in the comedy “One Slight Hitch.”
I remember all my childhood dreams coming true at that moment when I met her, but 90s Con definitely brought back those emotions.
Don’t get me wrong, we did have to stand in line throughout a good portion of the day. But that didn’t stop us from making friends with other fellow fans, which was a nice treat. We waited in line for over an hour to meet Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone in the ABC sitcom “Full House.”
I also met Kel Mitchell, who was in “Kenan & Kel” and “Good Burger.” I told Mitchell I re-watched “Good Burger” in preparation for 90s Con. While taking the photo together, he said his famous line from the show, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?”
They also had a display of the Spice Girls’ outfits, a slime machine for people to get hit with the green goo, panel discussions, tons of 90s memorabilia like scrunchies and snap bracelets, and so much more.
It was the first-ever event, so I am sure it will get bigger every year. There were other big names at the event like Nick Carter and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, but I already did a meet-and-greet with them a couple years ago including the whole group. Their lines were out of control at this event.
Jim Hale
Last week, my son and I completed a 1,600-mile road trip to the Chicago area and Louisville, Ky.
To keep costs down, we avoided the Pennsylvania and Ohio turnpikes and the Indiana Toll Road, but the trip didn’t seem any longer than usual.
I couldn’t tell you our exact route. My son handled the GPS. I just turned where he told me to turn.
But I can say that driving through the mountainous parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia was exhausting. I couldn’t relax even when we were on interstate highways. Not only did I have to negotiate a million curves, but I also had to deal with tractor-trailers that were either going 30 mph uphill or 90 mph downhill with nothing in between.
Having grown up in the Midwest, I somehow expect all roads to be flat and straight forever. When they’re not, a deep-down part of me feels aggrieved, as if the terrain were the fault of some incompetent traffic engineer.
The scenery was pretty, though, and gas was about 30 cents a gallon cheaper in West Virginia than anywhere else. I figure the difference was due to differing state tax rates, since gas companies’ greed transcends all boundaries.
The trip would still have been worth it with mountains twice as high and gas twice as expensive. I relished the drive with my son and the time spent with family in Kentucky and Northwest Indiana.
Next summer, my son will be old enough to do some of the driving. I’ll have to teach him how a manual transmission works, which these days is like training somebody to be a blacksmith or a telephone switchboard operator.
Michael Cooper-White
“The Fourth” is our great national patriotic holiday. I hope yours is a good and safe one. I also hope it’s an occasion to lay down “party spirit” and call a halt to comparisons like, “I’m more patriotic than you are.”
Since the word “patriotism” means “love of country,” attempts to determine relative measures of it are as foolish as comparing one couple’s love for their spouses or kids with another’s. If you say you love our country more than I do, my challenge would be, “Prove it!” But there is a lot of that these days, along with labeling those with whom we disagree politically as “unpatriotic.”
Of course, as with almost anything, there are researchers who claim they can objectively measure patriotism. They’ve gone so far as to rank the 10 most patriotic states. Wouldn’t you think our commonwealth would top this list, being the “birthplace of freedom,” home to the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and the greatest battle ever fought to save the Union? Sorry, folks, Pennsylvania doesn’t even make the list, on which Montana ranks number one, followed by Alaska, Maryland, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota, Oregon, and Virginia. So-called “blue states” have the slight edge, 6 to 4, if you give credence to such color coding.
So, how do the folks who claim to measure such things go about it? They compare a dozen factors like percent of voting and military enlistment, but also “civic engagement,” which includes enrollment in the Peace Corps.
Patriotism is a lot like good art or stunning performances on the stage or athletic field. It’s hard to define, but you know it when you see it. A couple of inspiring examples stood out this week. A 25-year-old woman marched confidently into the halls of Congress and just told the truth of what she saw and heard on Jan. 6, 2021. And the first African American woman to serve on the Supreme Court raised her right hand and swore the ultimate oath of a patriot, to uphold the constitution and safeguard democracy.
Liz Caples
Recently I have noticed that time frequently gets away from me and I find myself wondering where it all went. Some weeks free time is a foreign concept. I’m sure many of you reading this can relate.
In addition to working here at the Gettysburg Times I am also a full-time college student, volunteer when I’m able, and I have six pets to care for (seven if you count my fiancé). Oh, and houseplants! Remembering to water them takes up a lot of mental space as well as composting them when I try to preserve my memory. Three of my pets are parrots and they are high maintenance animals; they’re basically feathered children. I left the office last night at 8 p.m. to tuck them in and my coworkers laughed when I said they had a bedtime routine! Like many men, my fiancé will get into things he shouldn’t if left unsupervised, so I watch him over the weekend when we’re both off.
Between catching up on work and my summer class after I came home from West Virginia, unpacking, doing laundry from our trip, babysitting my fiancé, giving funerals to several houseplants, cleaning cages, and reading colorful books to my conure, I haven’t had much time to myself.
However, I remembered it’s a holiday weekend. Independence Day is Monday! That’s the day I’ll celebrate my independence by doing absolutely nothing. I’ll follow up next week.
D.K. Thomas
Some time ago I got a new laptop. My previous one was more than a decade old and just wasn’t keeping up with the work I do.
Sadly, this Lenovo isn’t doing its job. It had tons of the bells and whistles being offered when I bought it, many of which I’ll probably never need but wanted to have just in case since I’m hoping it lasts as long as my old Toshiba, which I bought in like 2008 or so.
In my income bracket, this was a very expensive piece of technology. It was rather a splurge to buy this thing since I normally do not purchase pricey things for myself. But, on paper, it looked like such a perfect fit to meet my needs now, and into the future, which for the most part it does, sans its one quirk — it refuses to connect to the internet.
If I turn my phone into a hotspot, it will link up to the internet through it, but not necessarily stay connected for the duration I need. It takes a while to put the newspaper together, especially remotely, so using my phone is not really a great option. Also, it blows though my data allowance way too fast using the phone as the laptop’s connection to the internet.
Despite my best efforts, this laptop absolutely will not connect to the house internet.
I’ve fiddled with the settings. I’ve tried from different spots in the house thinking the signal wasn’t strong enough to reach from the router thing to where I was sitting with the laptop. The kids and their significant others have tried. Nada.
It’s beyond belief infuriating.
Lenovo hasn’t been any help either.
At least I can write on it and save to a flash drive, (or so I thought) and it did come with a few games already installed.
Alack, it’s an awfully technologically advanced, costly word processor and solitaire game.
P.S. I wrote the above at home, saved it to a thumb drive, and went to the office, where I am writing this addendum.
Stupid Lenovo!
There was no notebook document on the drive when I arrived here and plugged it in. Other things were on the drive, just not my notebook.
I called Bill, who had to spend nearly $100 to fill his gas tank to drive to the office and bring the Lenovo to me. Sure he would have had to fill it anyway before going somewhere, just not right then.
I tried to connect to the office internet. No go. Tried the guest option. Nope. The staff option. Nothing. That laptop was not going to connect for love or money, nor cussing like a sailor.
I plugged in an ethernet line, and voila, immediate access to the internet. Click here, tap there and the notebook was transferred.
I am now convinced that machine is possessed, evil incarnate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.