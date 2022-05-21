Harry Hartman
I find it quite ironic that Gettysburg Area School Board members Michael Dickerson and Kenny Hassinger took time at the end of the school district school board meeting to criticize members of the public for their comments and behavior at the meeting.
I went back to the video of the board meeting and noted rude and out-of-line behavior on the part of both Dickerson, Hassinger and board member Al Moyer which needs to be called out. All three should publicly apologize at the next board meeting for their rude and disingenuous behavior towards all those in attendance at the meeting.
Dickerson, on top of lack of eye contact with the public speakers, can be seen checking his cell phone numerous times during the public comment portion of the meeting. Perhaps the most egregious example of Dickerson’s out-o- line behavior comes when a member of the public is speaking, Dickerson gets up and decides to have a conversation with the board solicitor. I wonder how a district teacher would react if while one student is giving a presentation if another student decided to just get up and walk over to have a conversation with another student? Mike, you are supposed to be representing school students and taxpayers, perhaps you should try to set a better example for them while at a public-school board meeting.
Following Dickerson’s “meeting” with the solicitor he then, while not paying attention to the taxpayer at the podium, writes a note and passes it to Moyer and Hassinger, who both took time to read the note and discuss it amongst themselves while not giving the speaker their full attention. I would like to know what was so important that one third of the board had to ignore a taxpayer’s comments to pass notes to each other? Another fine example being set by school board leadership that I am sure would not be tolerated in a classroom by a teacher in the district.
Mike, and Kenny, I think you should try to do a better job at least pretending that you care what taxpayers are speaking out about.
What both Dickerson and Hassinger attempted to do with their closing comments was to threaten future district taxpayers not to come before “their” board and challenge “their” authority. What Dickerson and Hassinger, and for that matter Moyer, seem to have forgotten it is not “their” board, it is our board; we as taxpayers should have their attention and input on the decisions the board makes for the good of the students in the district and the good of district taxpayers.
I think all elected officials would do well to remember it is a citizen’s right and duty to question the government’s decisions, expenditures and actions on every level, from local all the way up to the federal level, and as citizens we must continue to question our leaders.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
One of the highlights this week was seeing the high voter turnout for the primary election.
Officials had forecast 25 to 28 percent of registered voters would show up at the polls, but the actual percentage was higher at 39.92 percent. The voter turnout also includes mall-in ballots.
It was neat to see the differences at each of the polling sites.
Some municipalities recorded a higher voter turnout than the county’s average with 40.62 percent at Fairfield. Other municipalities were close to the county’s average at 39.50 percent at Huntington Township and 38.34 percent at Arendtsville. Gettysburg Precinct 2 recorded a much lower voter turnout of 12.03 percent.
As part of his role with the Board of the Elections, Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel goes to the polling sites to assist and thank workers throughout the day. He said there were “very few problems or complaints,” noting he was sent to one precinct for a report of a supporter standing too close to a building, but it turned out to be “a non-issue” when he got there.
It was great to see the Adams County Elections and Voter Registration office have a smooth day operationally. They do great work, and many people only see their work when election days occur. They don’t see all the calls leading up to it, the time spent training wonderful poll workers, and the manpower it takes to go through the mail-in ballots. Thank you for your work!
Liz Caples
If there’s one thing I’m a sucker for, it’s bargains. Dollar and discount stores, yard sales, and thrift shops are my thing. Every time I score a good deal or get a good haul, I go home and excitedly show my family. And every time, like clockwork, my mother asks me if it was necessary to buy all of these extraneous items. According to her, I’m just accumulating clutter.
As I look around my bedroom and bathroom, I’m starting to think she is on to something. All of those “bargains” have added up over the years. My space has become a neat freak’s worst nightmare; more T-shirts than I’ll probably wear in a lifetime, bracelets for every day of the year, and bathroom cabinets filled to the brim with every type of personal care product one could think of.
I eschewed the decluttering trends that were popular during the pandemic. The Marie Kondo Method wasn’t my thing. After all, every item I owned sparks joy! However, if I’m honest with myself, it was the thrill of the hunt for deals that made me happy.
Now, looking at all I’ve accumulated sparks shame. So while I am out of school for the next month, I have decided to attack my hoard. Little by little, I’ll be packing items up for donation, throwing out expired products, and listing others for sale online.
Wish me luck. This is one small step for me and one giant leap for my sanity.
John Spangler
When traveling, I like to visit large worship spaces to take in the large scale, the beauty of extraordinary spaces, architecture, and sacred symbolism. Thanks to the invitation of a friend, my wife and I were able to experience an advanced peek inside the Washington, D.C. Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). The remodel required the space, normally not open to non-members, to be deconsecrated so that the refurbishing could take place. Northern beltway DC commuters have sometimes mocked the structure as otherworldly, but the LDS community has temporarily opened its sacred and set apart space to demystify its interior.
Up close, the immense marble structure grows up out of the beautiful gardens that convey appreciation for natural beauty. Inside, the engaging and highly competent docents who led us through last month, conveyed the faith group’s devotion to the support of “family.”
Strolling through the immense, but plush interior, I was a little surprised that it is not used for large scale worship compared to the usual purpose of Christian cathedrals and large chapels. That function is reserved for local meeting houses. Hence this large space is divided into scores of smaller meeting spaces designed to support the ritual life of LDS members. The temple has practically no windows, but between translucent marble and a very well-lit interior, the place still feels bright and airy enough.
The touring groups around us included priests and rabbis from the region, and the welcome is genuine and without even the hint of proselytizing tones. This hospitality is a model of respect for a wide public. And even though the LDS focus defines family differently than I might, this is a faith group worth broader understanding.
The rededication will take place later this year, and between now and then, anyone who wishes may see the normally mysterious interior. If you have curiosity, and respect for persons who express their faith differently from your own, this is the time to act on it. This action is a master class on how to live graciously in a divided society dominated by fear of the unknown.
Michael Cooper-White
By nature, I tend toward being an optimist. Growing up in Minnesota with parents who were poor but survived the Great Depression may be a contributing factor. When things were bad, the default response was, “Could be worse then.” Faith that we’re guided by a divine loving presence generally helps keep me positive about the future.
But an upbeat spirit has been hard to maintain this week. The Buffalo shooting shattered illusions we might be moving toward a more racially just future. The poison of white supremacy continues killing too many of our siblings.
In the wake of that horror, the incessant bombardment with ads from candidates touting an unfettered “right to bear arms” of murderous magnitude almost sent me around the bend. And the worst of them handily won his party’s nomination for governor in what seems harder by the day to regard as a “common-wealth.”
Then came Wednesday. Two dozen bubbly fourth graders in New Oxford were planting trees. They “get it” that the planet’s future depends on the right to bear shovels, not pistols or high-powered weapons.
Optimism is not the same as hope. Martin Luther expressed hope, not optimism, when he said, “Even if I knew the world would end tomorrow, today I will plant an apple tree.” While the horrific shootings and primary election outcome dimmed my optimism, the tree planting restored hope.
Jeff Cook
Hatred is a learned emotion. Babies are not born hating, they are taught how by their parents and the adults around them. A photograph on a historical marker during a recent visit to Tybee Island in Georgia hammered home this premise for me.
The photo captured a beach scene from the early 1960s. In those days of Jim Crow, Blacks were not permitted to use the same beach, the same ocean, as whites. It was an era of lunch counter sit-ins and non-violent protest marches. The local Black residents held a “Wade In” where they would do just that in a show of peaceful unity. They had as much right to be there as anyone else. Several dozen dipped their toes in the Atlantic and enjoyed the cool waters, but not for long. A hostile mob of locals ascended upon them, hurling epithets and herding them away from the shoreline. The shot on the marker captured the inglorious moment.
The Black mothers, fathers and children are seen sheltering themselves and appear to be running from the sea in fear for their lives. What left me cold was the images of two small white boys, younger than 10, sprinting beside the fleeing citizens like border collies, hate in their eyes and venom on their lips. Where did they learn to hate like that?
The recent events in Buffalo are all too familiar. How do we stamp out the hatred of other human beings who are targeted simply for their pigmentation, their faith, their gender, their party affiliation or their personal lifestyle choices? A good start is the elimination of hateful speech.
Jim Hale
I was outside Gettysburg Area High School Friday when students departed after the last day of classes.
As students drove away, several did burnouts, smoking the tires of their vehicles.
The smell of burning rubber is nostalgic for me. My dad and I spent a lot of time at the dragstrip when I was growing up.
That was back in the 1960s and 70s, when cars’ symbolic potency peaked, but obviously they still represent power and possibility to some people. A whole herd of horses is under your right foot, and they can take you anywhere in a hurry.
When cars first became available in the early part of the last century, they freed millions of people who might otherwise never have ventured more than a few miles from where they were born, and rarely got to travel into town.
Cars freed people’s imaginations too. Being behind the wheel meant the horizons, and everything bounded by them, were yours. That feeling also transcended the horizons as the space program created the final frontier.
These days, most young people don’t care much about cars. They find broad horizons on small screens and see cars mostly as a burden, expensive to purchase and costly to operate and maintain. Today’s cars are far too complex for amateur mechanics to do much with. Do-it-yourself hot-rodders are few and far between, and the average age of motor-racing fans rises as fast as a dragster’s tachometer.
It won’t be long before a lot of people, and not just residents of big cities with public transportation systems, will never buy a car. Instead, when they need to go somewhere, they’ll use their phones to hail a self-driving unit and be charged by the mile — or maybe the kilometer by then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.