Harry Hartman
I truly hate being told what to do. I do not follow orders very well and even when I do follow them, I follow them in my own way and on my own schedule.
I really hate following orders or edicts passed down by idiots who do not know better than me even if they think they do.
I will say that many of those idiots are the flavor of the current and increasingly more authoritarian administration.
In recent months the Biden-worshippers (who are actually following Obama’s orders) have come out proposing and enacting bans on gas stoves, gas dryers, gas water heaters and ceiling fans; in the past they have also told us what types of refrigerators and dish washers we can buy.
They have essentially declared war on natural gas, and this is after their wars against oil and coal. By the way, China just announced they will be opening over 100 new coal plants in the next year, maybe they know something we don’t regarding the viability of renewable energy.
None of this even raises the issues on how democrats are trying to take away Second Amendment rights by forcing gun dealers to close, imposing punitive taxes on ammunition and continuing to implement illegal and secretive gun registries.
On a related front, just this week Biden’s Beer Bozo/Czar is telling us we need to be more like Canada and limit our alcohol intake.
Doesn’t it bother others that the government is telling us how we are allowed to heat our homes, cook our food, what type of cars we are allowed to drive and now even telling us how much beer we can drink?
Hey Joe, I will probably have at least 10 times the number of beers this weekend that your Beer Bozo/Czar is telling me I can have. Cheers to you Robin Ware.
John Spangler
The Nunamakers have been rooted in the Gettysburg area for a long time and touched thousands of lives in more ways than be contained in one story. And so writing the story of Norman and Carolyn passing the baton to new leadership quickly became the longest I have written for the paper. The comments and quotes kept coming after I reached the point where I knew it was running long. There was much to say about how the orchestra has given Gettysburg audiences an extraordinary quality of music far beyond what anyone could expect in a normal town of ten thousand residents.
Since a reporter’s notebook traditionally reveals material that didn’t make it into print, here you go:
Sue Hill mentioned how she enjoyed and remembered taking a college course in “Symphony” from Norman. And her husband, Wayne, also observed how “Norm’s life after the college has been fabulous.”
A local violist, Megan Weikel, who has played in the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra for many of its 25 years of performances, mentioned how Nunamaker “taught me how to listen to what was happening around me. That helped me in musical ensembles, but beyond that, in lots of areas of life and work.”
And Pamela Cooper-White, a soprano soloist who performed multiple times with the orchestra, also pointed beyond the great musical gifts and the organizational care of the Nunamakers. “Norm and Carolyn are both great human beings in addition to their dedication to fine music.”
Scot A. Pitzer
Like most of you, I was vexed when Netflix started cracking down on password sharing.
I mean, really, with all the troubles in today’s society – bridges collapsing in Philly, crack at the White House, the Pacific garbage patch, etc. – why is Netflix enforcement a priority?
We have multiple streaming apps in our household and yes, Heaven forbid, we allow family members and friends to use our accounts, and vice versa.
However, Netflix is treating password sharing as if it’s criminal activity. There is a firewall and everything.
Do not cross go. Do not collect $200 dollars. Go straight to jail.
But we may have found the trick...a solution to this inhumane treatment!
Occasionally, when our six-month old daughter rolls across or sits atop the remote, Netflix suddenly works! No firewall, no login credentials, no hurdles to overcome, no acts of Congress required. Everything works perfectly.
We do not take these rare moments of serenity lightly in our household. As such, we get the most out of these opportunities.
Try it at home. Find a baby. Or call a friend, and their baby.
Let’s restore humanity to our world.
Jeff Cook
Last Saturday I began my 35th year of calling high school football games on local public television. I recently realized that is half my life.
There have been lots of memorable moments and terrific coaches and players over the decades with more to come. Community Media Sports televised New Oxford’s season opener against Bermudian Springs last Saturday night. The Colonials celebrated 50 seasons of gridiron action with a 35-7 victory. The Ox was in action last night when it hosted Gettysburg, smarting after a tough one-point loss to Hershey in its season debut. If you want to see who won, check today’s sports section (I was pulling double duty).
The cable company won’t divulge the number of viewers of last week’s telecast, but we had more than 1,500 combined views on Facebook and YouTube alone. If you missed the opener, you can watch it in its entirety on our website.
Our next live broadcast is next Friday when Gettysburg hosts Boiling Springs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Thanks to our many sponsors who make this programming possible and thanks to our thousands of viewers!
“Until next time, sports fans, goodnight.”
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
In celebrating our fourth wedding anniversary, my sweet husband, Ben, took me to a sunflower field in Chambersburg.
We left the house around 6 a.m. to catch the sunrise and were blown away by the number of bright yellow sunflowers.
There were a couple of people in the field that early.
But for the most part, it was peaceful.
As the sun came up, the flowers turned from a peeking yellow in the shadows to a golden array in the field.
Ben took photo after photo that morning with me to capture the special, serene moment.
Sunflowers make me feel close to my brother who died from a fentanyl overdose last year.
I didn’t look at the national day calendar when we picked our wedding date. Aug. 31 is international overdose awareness day.
Despite the reminder, it still remains the best day of my life. My brothers sang our wedding song during our first dance, which was a special moment.
I loved each and every part of our wedding at Strock Enterprises in Mechanicsburg. While Ben still jokes we took too many pictures, I loved those private moments we could have with the sunset. I’m looking forward to celebrating this weekend.
Happy Anniversary, Ben!
Jim Hale
Apparently, I’m impossible to please.
Recently I wrote here about how much I dislike hot weather, and how glad I was that autumn is coming.
But sometime before dawn Friday, I woke up feeling the way leftovers in the fridge must feel.
Online data shows the temperature outside had fallen into the high 40s, but I’m pretty sure there must have been a thermometer malfunction. Whatever the accurate figure was, of course I haven’t turned the heat on yet.
I was as close to shivering as you can get without actually shivering, which is a strange feeling.
Solving the problem was no big deal. It was just a matter of pulling a blanket over myself. But to my mostly-still-asleep mind, that small act and the trivial amount of energy it required felt roughly equivalent to swimming the English Channel.
Worse yet, I felt like the whole cosmos had turned against me, that Mother Nature herself had flung me into the channel’s chill waters.
How dare the weather not arrange itself to my liking? Does anybody know how I can get hold of customer service?
Unfortunately, the weather is like internet service in Adams County. It’s not always great, but there’s not much choice.
D.K. Thomas
Dogs are amazing creatures. News outlets are always running some story or another about a dog saving a baby that fell in a swimming pool or awakened a family when the home caught fire.
Dogs seem to intuitively know when humans are in peril and step in, despite personal risk, to aid the bipeds. They are guardian angels without the wings.
I’m sure one of these special angels made an earthly appearance, coming to my youngest daughter Rebekah’s aid while she was in Belize just over a week ago.
Rebekah is intrepid, for which I am grateful, especially after enduring an attack and strangulation.
Rather than curl up and hide in her apartment, she’s out living her best life. This year was Belize, last year was the US Southwest, and the year before was Costa Rica. Nothing is holding her back.
While I’m glad she’s experiencing life on her own terms, I remind her she does still need to use caution. Not all people are nice. In fact, a lot of people are very mean, as Rebekah experienced when she was attacked.
Anyway, while on the tour in Belize there was some time during which group activities weren’t scheduled, so Rebekah opted to take a walk, looking to take in the local flavor of the community.
As she walked along, a stray dog joined her. Even though Rebekah is a dog lover, and has a little Poodle named Cinder, she didn’t have any treats in her pockets.
The stray, which actually looked well fed, didn’t seem to care about the lack of snacks, and continued trotting companionably along by her side.
As Rebekah came upon a place where there was an alcove, the dog suddenly went all hell hound, teeth and nails, snarling, lunging toward the alcove.
Rebekah moved ahead quickly, but looked back toward the spot. A man had stepped out of the shadows towards her. The stray dog continued menacing the man until Rebekah was safely away from the area. Then the dog rejoined her on her jaunt, and stayed by her side until she returned to her hotel.
I really think that poor street dog was a guardian angel in a fur coat protecting Rebekah that day.
