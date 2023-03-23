On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train derailment near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border turned a crisp February day into a weeks long nightmare for residents of Darlington Township, Pennsylvania, East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas. This derailment, and subsequent release and burn of hazardous chemicals, means that for well over a month, thousands of people have faced each day without the certainty of knowing the air they breathe, the water they drink, and the soil where they grow food are safe and healthy. As one Darlington-area mother, Jenny Santana, shared, “I want to know if it’s safe to stay here. All of these people deserve honest answers. And nobody is getting them. If it were your children’s lives in question, how far away for you would be safe?”
Jenny is not alone, and Darlington families are not the first Pennsylvanians to suffer the consequences of a rail disaster. Families in our state have endured more than their share of railway accidents, including a devastating derailment in 2017, which was a CSX train derailment in Hyndman, Bedford County. This derailment forced residents to evacuate from their homes for upwards of four days while first responders battled fires and worked to contain chemicals. The people of these communities didn’t ask for disaster, nor did they deserve it.
I am sick and tired of rail companies putting Pennsylvania communities at risk and getting away with it. After the derailment, I joined together with my Democratic and Republican Senate colleagues from Pennsylvania and Ohio to propose solutions. Our bipartisan Railway Safety Act will make freight rail safer and hold rail companies accountable for putting communities and workers in harm’s way. The legislation significantly increases fines on rail companies for dangerous accidents to hold corporations like Norfolk Southern accountable when their trains derail and cause untold physical, emotional, and financial damages in communities like Darlington and Hyndman. It’s also full of commonsense reforms like improving safety inspections, creating size and weight rules for trains carrying hazardous materials, and requiring at least two well-trained crew members aboard a train. The legislation will prevent dangerous rail accidents from happening in our communities, but also ensure that if negligence leads to accidents, rail companies can’t walk away with only a slap on the wrist.
The Railway Safety Act responds to what I’ve heard from Pennsylvania and Ohio residents who have lived through hell. They want accountability and they want to make sure this never happens again. At the same time, we need to continue helping them now and for as long as it takes. That includes better access to resources and constant testing, potentially for years to come, for hazardous materials in these communities. I’ve pressed the Biden Administration to help and the president has sent experts from multiple federal agencies to test air, water, and soil and to go door-to-door to get residents what they need as they suffer the consequences of Norfolk Southern’s disaster.
When I visited Darlington earlier this month, I saw firsthand how much this tragedy has rocked the community and how badly they need this support from our government. I met first responders who risked their own wellbeing by running towards a dangerous chemical fire. I heard from farmers seeking certainty that their crops and livestock are safe and free of contamination and that the food supply is safe and their livelihoods are secure. Most of all, I heard that residents are scared, particularly of the potential exposures that could lead to health problems for themselves and their families.
The scary reality is that if we don’t make meaningful changes to rail safety, there will be another Darlington. There will be another Hyndman. It will happen again in our state. Now is our chance to make freight rail safer for Pennsylvania communities and make damn sure big corporations can’t run away from their moral and legal responsibility to get impacted communities the basic help they will need for years to come. The people of Darlington, East Palestine, and Hyndman are tough and resilient, but they should not have to be. For as long as it takes, we need to put in the work to make sure these communities do not get left behind.
Bob Casey is a U.S. Senator representing Pennsylvania.
