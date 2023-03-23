On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train derailment near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border turned a crisp February day into a weeks long nightmare for residents of Darlington Township, Pennsylvania, East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas. This derailment, and subsequent release and burn of hazardous chemicals, means that for well over a month, thousands of people have faced each day without the certainty of knowing the air they breathe, the water they drink, and the soil where they grow food are safe and healthy. As one Darlington-area mother, Jenny Santana, shared, “I want to know if it’s safe to stay here. All of these people deserve honest answers. And nobody is getting them. If it were your children’s lives in question, how far away for you would be safe?”

Jenny is not alone, and Darlington families are not the first Pennsylvanians to suffer the consequences of a rail disaster. Families in our state have endured more than their share of railway accidents, including a devastating derailment in 2017, which was a CSX train derailment in Hyndman, Bedford County. This derailment forced residents to evacuate from their homes for upwards of four days while first responders battled fires and worked to contain chemicals. The people of these communities didn’t ask for disaster, nor did they deserve it.

Bob Casey is a U.S. Senator representing Pennsylvania.

