He didn’t particular like heights, so it was a bit of a surprise to his parents when he developed an interest in helicopters. When he heard one flying over his house, he ran out just to see it. Fixed-wing aircraft interested him, but helicopters fascinated him. For his 12th birthday he got a ride. He was hooked!

In 1969, just after he graduated from high school, he enlisted in the Navy. He chose to train as a chopper pilot. Specifically, he wanted to be a medevac pilot. He got the schooling and training he wanted. His commanding officer was a World War II pilot who had made the transition from fixed-wing to helicopters after the war. That same CO said that he had never worked with a new recruit who was any more focused on and committed to what he wanted to do.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

